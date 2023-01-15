 Thankful for the season and this forum. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thankful for the season and this forum.

1972forever

Even though they lost the game today, I enjoyed this season more than any other Dolphin season in the last two decades. With the addition of some key players at areas of need in the off season, I believe the Dolphins are certainly headed in the right direction.

I also appreciate the ability to converse with so many fellow Dolphin fans on this forum. I know that once the season ends, it is more difficult to get the money from posters to run this site because not as many posters come to the forum during the off season.

So to help support this site, I am happy to donate $100 at this time and I am sure the moderators would appreciate any donations the rest of you might be able to make to the site before you sign off until the 2023 season starts up. Without
the financial support of those who can afford to donate to this site, this forum would not exist.

Everyone enjoy the off season and hopefully next season will see the Dolphins go even further in the playoffs. Possibly all the way to the Super Bowl.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
I'll be around to chat about anything, especially with posters who share my optimism and excitement for next season.
 
Martel13

Martel13

Since '84
I’ve been on this board since 2002-2003 I think. Many other internets boards, sites and fads have come and gone but Finheaven remains! Best fan forum in the 🌎 imo🐬🆙
 
T

TheRook

Rookie
I’m drunk, but I’m feeling ok. I didn’t know if I’d feel better about a close game vs. a blowout, but I think I’m happier with the close game. Agree that moral victories suck, though.

So happy to be part of this group that feels so passionate about this team. I know…I post twice a year..,who the hell am I? I just usually find someone who is feeling the same way I do, like the post, and move on.

Anyway, checking out for a bit now. Donating to the site. I’m old…the recovery on this hangover’s gonna suck. Catch up with everyone on the site later…some day I have to make it back to Miami for a game…maybe next year…
 
