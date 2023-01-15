Thankful for the season and this forum.

Even though they lost the game today, I enjoyed this season more than any other Dolphin season in the last two decades. With the addition of some key players at areas of need in the off season, I believe the Dolphins are certainly headed in the right direction.



I also appreciate the ability to converse with so many fellow Dolphin fans on this forum. I know that once the season ends, it is more difficult to get the money from posters to run this site because not as many posters come to the forum during the off season.



So to help support this site, I am happy to donate $100 at this time and I am sure the moderators would appreciate any donations the rest of you might be able to make to the site before you sign off until the 2023 season starts up. Without

the financial support of those who can afford to donate to this site, this forum would not exist.



Everyone enjoy the off season and hopefully next season will see the Dolphins go even further in the playoffs. Possibly all the way to the Super Bowl.