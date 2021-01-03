Thanks Coach Flo

Jssanto said: Decent logic. I would eliminate LaFleur because he has a Hall of Fame quarterback in Rogers. I think I would also eliminate Stefanski because he has a seasoned quarterback in Mayfield and for much of the season had Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry together. Click to expand...

I am not sure how seasoned a third year QB really is. In fact Mayfield did not play well in 2019. The reason I think Stefanski has a reasonable chance of winning in the award is I think there is a bias toward the Browns because they have been so awful for so long. If he can get them into the playoffs I just think a lot of the media will be influenced by the fact he was able to lead them to the playoffs in his first year as the head coach and he was able to turn around Mayfield after Mayfield played so poorly in 2019.Beckham actually only played in 6 full games this season as he was injured early in the 7th game. So he ended up playing in only about 40% of the Browns games. As I stated above, my vote would be for Flores because he has done more with less but I won’t be surprised if Stefanski wins the award.