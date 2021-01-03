Thanks Coach Flo

The Ghost
Stamos
It’s week 17 and we are not only on the cusp of the playoffs but also having the third pick in the draft. Been dreaming about having a good young team and extra draft capitol my whole life.
Usually by this time of year most of us are all about the draft already. This Houston trade has been a gift we’ve been waiting for.
Brian Flores, bro, Thank you so much. It takes no talent for me to say that.
Scheme based defensive success is long over due around here. Bates at least had the talent. Get this dude a Chase Young.
