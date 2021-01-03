 Thanks Coach Flo | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thanks Coach Flo

It’s week 17 and we are not only on the cusp of the playoffs but also having the third pick in the draft. Been dreaming about having a good young team and extra draft capitol my whole life.

Usually by this time of year most of us are all about the draft already. This Houston trade has been a gift we’ve been waiting for.

Brian Flores, bro, Thank you so much. It takes no talent for me to say that.

Scheme based defensive success is long over due around here. Bates at least had the talent. Get this dude a Chase Young.
 
COY, whether the political voting system says so, or not.......
 
He won’t win it in my opinion but if anyone deserves it more it’s him as a run away.
 
I can’t think of another coach who would really beat him.

Politics or not, most people had us winning 4 to 6 games. He has easily done more with less than any other coach.
 
For 2 years this team has overachieved, and yes, players are important but coaching is the difference, yes Omar, coaching
 
It should come down to Flores, McDermott, Stefanski, and LaFleur. The Dolphins have certainly exceeded pre season expectations more than the teams of these other coaches but if the Browns make the playoffs and the Dolphins don’t Stefanski winning COTY won’t surprise me. McDermott and LaFleur have both don’t an excellent job with the Bills and Packers but both of these teams were expected to make the playoffs going into the season.

My vote would be for Flores, win or lose today but unfortunately I don’t have a vote for COTY.
 
Decent logic. I would eliminate LaFleur because he has a Hall of Fame quarterback in Rogers. I think I would also eliminate Stefanski because he has a seasoned quarterback in Mayfield and for much of the season had Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry together.
 
I am not sure how seasoned a third year QB really is. In fact Mayfield did not play well in 2019. The reason I think Stefanski has a reasonable chance of winning in the award is I think there is a bias toward the Browns because they have been so awful for so long. If he can get them into the playoffs I just think a lot of the media will be influenced by the fact he was able to lead them to the playoffs in his first year as the head coach and he was able to turn around Mayfield after Mayfield played so poorly in 2019.

Beckham actually only played in 6 full games this season as he was injured early in the 7th game. So he ended up playing in only about 40% of the Browns games. As I stated above, my vote would be for Flores because he has done more with less but I won’t be surprised if Stefanski wins the award.
 
Yeah to be honest whether we win or lose today, this is like a Madden simulation in terms of having success and still being able to get one of the best players in the next draft.

I honestly am such a terrible person because I'm even more excited about the Patriots dynasty slowly burning to the ground piece by piece. That is like a fine wine.
 
