Thanks to coach Butch Barry

I know it’s only one game, and there are still 16 + games to be played. But I want to thank coach Barry for doing a great job with our Oline so far. I haven’t seen our Oline play this well, this early in a lot of years. Sure our center-qb exchange has to get better, and those high snaps we saw during the preseason need to be corrected, but overall the Oline played very well. Myself, like most of us here, didn’t have a lot of faith in coach Barry from what I had read about his time in Denver. He was probably our least liked addition this off-season , but wow…..it sure does feel great to be wrong about coach McDaniel choice. Again, lots of football to be played, but so far I’m very impressed and happy about coach Barry and our team start. Go Phins!