Thanksgiving Game Day Thread**

They haven't been favored by double digits in about 20 years. I think the 2001 opener against the Texans was the last time. Been an even longer time since it was in season...Weird feeling... Dolphins a 12 point favourite... and I just saw a piece touting giving the points.
It's been awhile...
Would love to see the Lions put up some points today. Fuk the Bills...
If only...Barry Sanders and Megatron need to put up some points today! Let's go Lions!
Nice job starting the thread.For anyone sitting around watching football, talk about it here...
We have an interest in a couple of these games. GO LIONS & VIKINGS!!!