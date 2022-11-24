Thanksgiving Game Day Thread**

13marino13 said: Would love to see the Lions put up some points today. Fuk the Bills... Click to expand...

They’ve been doing it all year for the most part, when healthy.People might not realize a Detroit win today will likely propel them to the playoffs with their cupcake schedule. Even their lone tough matchup doesn’t appear so bad, hosting the Vikings at home.Jets, Jags, Packers, Bears, Panthers also on their docket.Panthers and Bears are entrenched at 2 and 3 in the draft via an 8 way tie breaker of teams with 3 wins. Those two teams especially better not F’up those positions. Both are perfectly situated to land a QB and the best player (Anderson) in the draft.Tough for Carolina with the intern coach though. Maybe that explains the QB carousel. Someone is making sure there is no continuity.Chicago already shut down Khalil Herbert and the Fields injury might be a blessing in disguise if they can secure Will Anderson Jr. They showed enough this year to think they can improve drastically with that $125M war chest in cap space. More than double what the second place Falcons are estimated to have (59M).