 **Thanksgiving Game Day Thread** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

**Thanksgiving Game Day Thread**

Thank you. I’ll spend ALL day in the kitchen, watching football or hiding in the bathroom on my phone (like I’m currently doing).

Personally I think we should have a weekly Non-Dolphin game day thread for the rest of the season.

This is the first time in awhile we’re this interested in this many games, this early in the season. And unlike last year where were clawing our way to possibly being No.7 in the AFC. Where as this time around we’re fighting to host the party.

Let’s go Dan Campbell. Let’s go Jared Goff.

I never root for Michigan Wolverines (especially this week) but Aiden Hutchinson let’s F’ing Gooooooooo.
 
Last edited:
Feverdream said:
Weird feeling... Dolphins a 12 point favourite... and I just saw a piece touting giving the points.

It's been awhile...
They haven't been favored by double digits in about 20 years. I think the 2001 opener against the Texans was the last time. Been an even longer time since it was in season...
 
13marino13 said:
Would love to see the Lions put up some points today. Fuk the Bills...
They’ve been doing it all year for the most part, when healthy.

People might not realize a Detroit win today will likely propel them to the playoffs with their cupcake schedule. Even their lone tough matchup doesn’t appear so bad, hosting the Vikings at home.

Jets, Jags, Packers, Bears, Panthers also on their docket.

Panthers and Bears are entrenched at 2 and 3 in the draft via an 8 way tie breaker of teams with 3 wins. Those two teams especially better not F’up those positions. Both are perfectly situated to land a QB and the best player (Anderson) in the draft.

Tough for Carolina with the intern coach though. Maybe that explains the QB carousel. Someone is making sure there is no continuity.

Chicago already shut down Khalil Herbert and the Fields injury might be a blessing in disguise if they can secure Will Anderson Jr. They showed enough this year to think they can improve drastically with that $125M war chest in cap space. More than double what the second place Falcons are estimated to have (59M).
 
Last edited:
Happy That 70S Show GIF by Laff
 
Detroit has hit a grand slam with the Stafford trade. Irregardless of Staffords SB title, this years disastrous season actually effects the Lions. Rams currently are gifting Detroit the 6th pick in the draft.
 
