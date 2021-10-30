That 1st round pick we gave away

We basically walked into the season thinking we could have a team that could give away a late 1st round pick. Even if we don't totally give away a 1 overall pick in this draft, the front office should be released from their duties. Is not about our draft

picks being bad, or about the team being bad. It is about seeing how a front office cannot balance out the structuring of a team. The coaching staff is another problem, and everyone is to blame for that including our head coach. History repeats itself

in Miami time after time, and is about time we get competent people in here. Doesn't matter if Grier got us extra draft picks, because that is the only thing he has been able to do. Whatever we wanted could have been available later, but we decided to spend

our effort into thinking our offense was already set, and that we were just a play maker away. This Franchise has been the biggest disappointment in the nfl this season.