 That 1st round pick we gave away

That 1st round pick we gave away

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

We basically walked into the season thinking we could have a team that could give away a late 1st round pick. Even if we don't totally give away a 1 overall pick in this draft, the front office should be released from their duties. Is not about our draft
picks being bad, or about the team being bad. It is about seeing how a front office cannot balance out the structuring of a team. The coaching staff is another problem, and everyone is to blame for that including our head coach. History repeats itself
in Miami time after time, and is about time we get competent people in here. Doesn't matter if Grier got us extra draft picks, because that is the only thing he has been able to do. Whatever we wanted could have been available later, but we decided to spend
our effort into thinking our offense was already set, and that we were just a play maker away. This Franchise has been the biggest disappointment in the nfl this season.
 
I wasn't happy about that trade up from 12 to 6 with Philadelphia. It's looking more and more like a top five pick for the Eagles.

Definitely a gamble for Grier. At the very least, Waddle looks like he could be a star and his connection with Tua is something to watch moving forward.

But that's a big price to pay for a wide receiver.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I wasn't happy about that trade up from 12 to 6 with Philadelphia. It's looking more and more like a top five pick for the Eagles.

Definitely a gamble for Grier. At the very least, Waddle looks like he could be a star and his connection with Tua is something to watch moving forward.

But that's a big price to pay for a wide receiver.
Especially when there’s a lot of other players who are also looking like stars that would have been available at 12. I love having Waddle but it’s not like he’s clearly the best of them
 
The trade back up was poorly executed and thought out from the moment the trade was made. There was absolutely no reason to trade back up that long before the draft. We obviously wanted to be in a position to grab one of Waddle, Pitts, or Chase, but as we saw with Smith, Waddle could have fallen in the draft and been available for a trade up that would cost us less.

I'm not against giving up future picks to move up and grab a guy. Nobody is going to care we gave up a future third if Eichenberg turns into a 10 year starter at LT. We gave up a ton of value to secure Xavien Howard. But there is a difference in how both of those trades were executed compared to the move up to secure Waddle.
 
At some point you did need to use the picks and get into position to get quality targeted players and not just wait for them to fall.

We should have done it for Wirfs, I would have been fine using the later 2 firsts on a move up.

The real problem though is everyone thought we were taking a step. If the team was not a disaster this would be a different story.
 
As much as I wanted play makers on this team, you don't use two 1st round picks on a WR and that's basically what we did.
 
EPBro said:
At some point you did need to use the picks and get into position to get quality targeted players and not just wait for them to fall.

We should have done it for Wirfs, I would have been fine using the later 2 firsts on a move up.

The real problem though is everyone thought we were taking a step. If the team was not a disaster this would be a different story.
Yup, the people in charge of constructing the game day roster thought the team would be a lot better…. I mean they bet on themselves and it looks like it failed.

Our pick and the SF pick were projected to be very close to each other. I even saw where some had SF much worse than MiA.

I mean it’s easy to say now we could have had a top 5 pick, in my mind we should be more upset about what we see from what is happening on the field this year.
 
