 'That 70 Show' Media Reaction Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

'That 70 Show' Media Reaction Thread

McMikey Mike

McMikey Mike

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2023
Messages
282
Reaction score
959
Location
FLORIDA
Post everything you can find in here! LoL! This is going to be a great day to watch all the sports shows!

Check out your link first! It's likely to get blocked from being watched on FinHeaven (like the one I've posted here). It doesn't mean the link doesn't work, you just have to watch it on YouTube. Also, make sure you tell us what the link is!

This link is the opening minutes of ESPN SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt from 9/24/2023.

 
Y
McMikey Mike said:
Post everything you can find in here! LoL! This is going to be a great day to watch all the sports shows!

Check out your link first! It's likely to get blocked from being watched on FinHeaven (like the one I've posted here). It doesn't mean the link doesn't work, you just have to watch it on YouTube. Also, make sure you tell us what the link is!

This link is the opening minutes of ESPN SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt from 9/24/2023.

Click to expand...

You like that name don't yah? I admit it's pretty clever but sorry to pee on your parade, 1972 was and will always be The 70s Show.

Perhaps call it the Not Quite 7Os show and you have a winner 4 sure. Lol

What was the topic?
 
Did you watch the clip? Scott Van Pelt's show is responsible for 'That 70 Show' nick...and yeah, I do like it.

A lot of people would give "the 70s" to the Steelers, you know.
 
McMikey Mike said:
Did you watch the clip? Scott Van Pelt's show is responsible for 'That 70 Show' nick...and yeah, I do like it.

A lot of people would give "the 70s" to the Steelers, you know.
Click to expand...
Yah I know just being an ass as normal. Get worried if I am not.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom