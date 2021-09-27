That missed PI was the ballgame

I cant believe more of you guys arent harping on this. Fuller got hit early, DB wasnt playing the ball and ot shouldve been 1st and goal at the 1 to win the Mofo'n game!



**** that ref. After the contact Fuller had no chance. It wasn't Fkn Close.

That was Game Over, relatively speaking (1st and goal at the 1 is no gomme for the Dolphins).



On the road, vs a 2-0 team, we win that game only for an activist ref (IMO) to swallow the whistle on what was a perfectly executed pitch and catch needing a Blatant pass interference to stop it.



Is 1+1=2 or what here? Youre Fkn Blind if you dont grasp the fact of the matter.



That was the equivalent of a home plate ump calling a strike on a ball that bounces in front of the plate.