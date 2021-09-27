 That missed PI was the ballgame | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

That missed PI was the ballgame

C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,629
Reaction score
1,543
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
I cant believe more of you guys arent harping on this. Fuller got hit early, DB wasnt playing the ball and ot shouldve been 1st and goal at the 1 to win the Mofo'n game!

**** that ref. After the contact Fuller had no chance. It wasn't Fkn Close.
That was Game Over, relatively speaking (1st and goal at the 1 is no gomme for the Dolphins).

On the road, vs a 2-0 team, we win that game only for an activist ref (IMO) to swallow the whistle on what was a perfectly executed pitch and catch needing a Blatant pass interference to stop it.

Is 1+1=2 or what here? Youre Fkn Blind if you dont grasp the fact of the matter.

That was the equivalent of a home plate ump calling a strike on a ball that bounces in front of the plate.
 
The Chumba

The Chumba

Rookie
Joined
Jun 14, 2005
Messages
48
Reaction score
92
ChitownPhins28 said:
I cant believe more of you guys arent harping on this. Fuller got hit early, DB wasnt playing the ball and ot shouldve been 1st and goal at the 1 to win the Mofo'n game!

**** that ref. After the contact Fuller had no chance. It wasn't Fkn Close.
That was Game Over, relatively speaking (1st and goal at the 1 is no gomme for the Dolphins).

On the road, vs a 2-0 team, we win that game only for an activist ref (IMO) to swallow the whistle on what was a perfectly executed pitch and catch needing a Blatant pass interference to stop it.

Is 1+1=2 or what here? Youre Fkn Blind if you dont grasp the fact of the matter.

That was the equivalent of a home plate ump calling a strike on a ball that bounces in front of the plate.
Click to expand...
I agree. Terrible call, he wasn’t playing the ball and both hands pretty much collided with fullers shoulders. Swallowed wistle

We’re away. No tua press. Las Vegas 2-0. Gruden. It’s in the cards
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom