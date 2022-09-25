 That throw to 17 on 3rd and 22… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

That throw to 17 on 3rd and 22…

A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
3,369
Reaction score
3,714
Location
Ottawa, Canada
PhinFan1968 said:
For me, that play just reinforced what I already thought about Tua (we just haven't see a whole lot of it...yet...)...glad to see McD has the balls to dial it up.

LOVED IT!
Click to expand...
It’s not just cajones, it’s plain good coaching. You take a shot there because you could force a PI call too. Running a draw play gets you nothing. The punt would put you in the same position to pin them. So you might as well take a shot.
 
Lilseb561

Lilseb561

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 3, 2021
Messages
391
Reaction score
898
Age
29
Location
West Palm Beach, FL
McDaniel had some questionable decisions with the timeouts and the goal line play calling was atrocious when they gave up the safety, but so far McDaniel stands out from our previous coaches because he actually allows the QB to take a shot on 3rd and long. Everyone else runs the ball or does a screen pass.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom