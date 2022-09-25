That throw to 17 on 3rd and 22…

FSUDoles
Legends are made with that throw….sorry to create a thread but that was the play of the game imho.
LMAOThat belongs on *ornhub because it's going in the spank bank.
It’s not just cajones, it’s plain good coaching. You take a shot there because you could force a PI call too. Running a draw play gets you nothing. The punt would put you in the same position to pin them. So you might as well take a shot.For me, that play just reinforced what I already thought about Tua (we just haven't see a whole lot of it...yet...)...glad to see McD has the balls to dial it up.
LOVED IT!
Kevin Harlan’s voice….he’s really, really good….JS