 That was a Hell of a Game. Well done reload for 2023 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

That was a Hell of a Game. Well done reload for 2023

BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
8,398
Reaction score
6,246
Location
Ellicott City, Maryland
So Wild Card weekend where anything can happen and why the Bye is very important. See SD and Jax. See Giants and Minny.

So every teams motto is survive and advance. That is what happened Sunday survived and advanced. However now that I am back home got to think a bit I figured I would post my observations on the game. And keep my observations on the game only in this thread so I don’t get thread locked in other areas that I am having pretty good conversations in.

First. I don’t know what Dorsey was thinking. I don’t know if he said OK they go Cover 0 we go Verticals. It worked in the 1st QTR when the WRs caught and Allen hit ‘em. However in the 2nd QTR (one of the worst called offensive QTRs I have seen from the Bills) they didn’t stop. There was no settle down plays when things were snowballing still go vertical.

There was a slight adjustment after halftime and that seemed to prove just enough.

I think the Fins are a really good team. And almost there. Coming out of this game I think it is clear to me you need a legit WR3. I think they went into the season hoping Wilson was that. Maybe he can be in year two of this offense. But damn when the well is dry from Hill or Waddle there is nothing else there. I don’t spend a lot of time on RBs as that position is a dime a dozen and replaceable every year. What I will say here is don’t pay for one. Just find one in the Draft they are always there and run their legs off on their rookie deal rinse and repeat.

It was good to see Fins work to exploit the weak Right Side of Buffalo as well as expose the weak OG play. I have been screaming about it all season that the Bills OL is not good and Allen makes them look better. So It was good to see a team validate that for me.

I think your defense played lights out. Yes they gave up their fair share of plays (that will happen against Elite QB and top end weapons) but they also got their fair share of plays. X pick was a thing of beauty. Holland did what you expect catch all tips and overthrows. That defense played with fire and guts. Not much more you can ask from them. Heck even Chubb made a play.

It really has been funny with Bills and MIA games. If you look at the stats in all the games and didn’t watch the games you would think Bills destroyed them each time until you see the score. That is how matchup wise these two teams really are. Which kind of makes sense, Bills built their team to beat KC. You would think the rest of the AFC would also try and build their team to beat KC which makes those matchups that much closer.

The Bills are a flawed team. Always have been this year. Their QB play makes up for a lot of those flaws. But the OL is and has been weak since forever. So many high value assets spent on that Defense and just shows when you run into a powerful offense it really doesn’t matter. It still comes down to which offense scores more points in a shootout.

Now I also think the self inflicted wounds made this game closer than it needed to be by halftime and once that happened it was going to be a 4 QTR fight. That 2nd QTR is what ended up making and keeping this a close game.

All and all it was good to see not relying on Josh’s legs to take a game over but dang Dorsey never come up with a gameplan like that again.

I do think if the game played out exactly like it did with Tua at QB you all win. Reason being from the club seat watching the field there was Fin WRs open every play. Bills DBs were dropping coverage left and right. It was almost like they were counting on Thompson only reading half the field. It wasn’t blown coverage. More like that is what they were coached to do this week.

All and all I think This Rivalry is back and these will be the two teams battling for the AFCE crown for 2023 and on. Honorable mention to the Jets too if they can find a serviceable QB.

Also that game showed exactly why I didn’t want this matchup. Had to embrace it once I got it. But would have rather saw NE or Pitt.
 
Last edited:
dcm

dcm

Starter
Joined
May 18, 2003
Messages
693
Reaction score
371
Location
Patsyville, USA
I gotta hand it to BFIP....you are thick skinned my friend.
All the haters crapping on you here is something I endured at Two Bills Drive for a short time before they beat me down and I stopped posting and contributing to that site.

Anyways, if I have offended you this year, all in the name of Fandom. Nothing personal, you do have a way of getting on some of us nerves and sometimes with impeccable timing.
Having said that, you contribute more level headed, honest takes than alot of so called educated know more than anyone realists that post here.

I will be rooting against your Bills as I truly despise a few of your players. Cough...Milano...cough....cough.
Would I like Milano on the Fins? HELL YEAH!!!!
So it's all relative.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
8,398
Reaction score
6,246
Location
Ellicott City, Maryland
dcm said:
I gotta hand it to BFIP....you are thick skinned my friend.
All the haters crapping on you here is something I endured at Two Bills Drive for a short time before they beat me down and I stopped posting and contributing to that site.

Anyways, if I have offended you this year, all in the name of Fandom. Nothing personal, you do have a way of getting on some of us nerves and sometimes with impeccable timing.
Having said that, you contribute more level headed, honest takes than alot of so called educated know more than anyone realists that post here.

I will be rooting against your Bills as I truly despise a few of your players. Cough...Milano...cough....cough.
Would I like Milano on the Fins? HELL YEAH!!!!
So it's all relative.
Click to expand...
Nothing to apologize for my friend. It is all good I take it all with grains of salt. So that is nothing to worry about.

Root against them I wouldn’t expect anything more unless of course they were playing NE then I would have to question you a bit there.

It is all good I truly didn’t want this game. I saw the writing on the wall even with No Tua. I see how fins match up with the Bills. There is a reason they were 1-1 with a 1 point point differential (mind you this is the no 2 point differential in the league). Anyone that couldn’t see that and thought this was going to be a cake walk just made the books very happy.

All good I will still be around like I have been to discuss the offseason with you all as well. Speaking of Bills LBers Edmunds would go a long way to revamping that LBer Corp if he breaks free and you can afford him.
 
  • Like
Reactions: dcm
T

tommyp

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
2,311
Reaction score
2,346
Thank the refs and the nfl for the win.

Good luck moving forward. Let’s see how the officiating is next week
 
WaddleWaddle

WaddleWaddle

Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2017
Messages
405
Reaction score
1,211
Age
29
Location
Amherstburg
BillsFanInPeace said:
So Wild Card weekend where anything can happen and why the Bye is very important. See SD and Jax. See Giants and Minny.

So every teams motto is survive and advance. That is what happened Sunday survived and advanced. However now that I am back home got to think a bit I figured I would post my observations on the game. And keep my observations on the game only in this thread so I don’t get thread locked in other areas that I am having pretty good conversations in.

First. I don’t know what Dorsey was thinking. I don’t know if he said OK they go Cover 0 we go Verticals. It worked in the 1st QTR when the WRs caught and Allen hit ‘em. However in the 2nd QTR (one of the worst called offensive QTRs I have seen from the Bills) they didn’t stop. There was no settle down plays when things were snowballing still go vertical.

There was a slight adjustment after halftime and that seemed to prove just enough.

I think the Fins are a really good team. And almost there. Coming out of this game I think it is clear to me you need a legit WR3. I think they went into the season hoping Wilson was that. Maybe he can be in year two of this offense. But damn when the well is dry from Hill or Waddle there is nothing else there. I don’t spend a lot of time on RBs as that position is a dime a dozen and replaceable every year. What I will say here is don’t pay for one. Just find one in the Draft they are always there and run their legs off on their rookie deal rinse and repeat.

It was good to see Fins work to exploit the weak Right Side of Buffalo as well as expose the weak OG play. I have been screaming about it all season that the Bills OL is not good and Allen makes them look better. So It was good to see a team validate that for me.

I think your defense played lights out. Yes they gave up their fair share of plays (that will happen against Elite QB and top end weapons) but they also got their fair share of plays. X pick was a thing of beauty. Holland did what you expect catch all tips and overthrows. That defense played with fire and guts. Not much more you can ask from them. Heck even Chubb made a play.

It really has been funny with Bills and MIA games. If you look at the stats in all the games and didn’t watch the games you would think Bills destroyed them each time until you see the score. That is how matchup wise these two teams really are. Which kind of makes sense, Bills built their team to beat KC. You would think the rest of the AFC would also try and build their team to beat KC which makes those matchups that much closer.

The Bills are a flawed team. Always have been this year. Their QB play makes up for a lot of those flaws. But the OL is and has been weak since forever. So many high value assets spent on that Defense and just shows when you run into a powerful offense it really doesn’t matter. It still comes down to which offense scores more points in a shootout.

Now I also think the self inflicted wounds made this game closer than it needed to be by halftime and once that happened it was going to be a 4 QTR fight. That 2nd QTR is what ended up making and keeping this a close game.

All and all it was good to see not relying on Josh’s legs to take a game over but dang Dorsey never come up with a gameplan like that again.

I do think if the game played out exactly like it did with Tua at QB you all win. Reason being from the club seat watching the field there was Fin WRs open every play. Bills DBs were dropping coverage left and right. It was almost like they were counting on Thompson only reading half the field. It wasn’t blown coverage. More like that is what they were coached to do this week.

All and all I think This Rivalry is back and these will be the two teams battling for the AFCE crown for 2023 and on. Honorable mention to the Jets too if they can find a serviceable QB.

Also that game showed exactly why I didn’t want this matchup. Had to embrace it once I got it. But would have rather saw NE or Pitt.
Click to expand...
I've got to give you kudos because you get a ton of flack here and continue coming back regardless. I respect that. I enjoy your posts because you tend to offer actual insight on both the Bills and the Dolphins and it's nice hearing an outsider's point of view.

I'm proud of the Dolphins and I think we've found our coach and as long as we can keep Tua healthy, I think we've found our QB as well. McDaniel has a ton of shit to work on this offseason with his clock management being top of the list and his third and short play calling not far behind but there was a hell of a lot more good than bad this season imo. I expect the defense to improve next season with the return of Needham, Jones and Ogbah, a healthy Howard and the continued improvement of young players like Holland, Kohou, Phillips and others.

Good luck to you the rest of the year.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
8,398
Reaction score
6,246
Location
Ellicott City, Maryland
WaddleWaddle said:
I've got to give you kudos because you get a ton of flack here and continue coming back regardless. I respect that. I enjoy your posts because you tend to offer actual insight on both the Bills and the Dolphins and it's nice hearing an outsider's point of view.

I'm proud of the Dolphins and I think we've found our coach and as long as we can keep Tua healthy, I think we've found our QB as well. McDaniel has a ton of shit to work on this offseason with his clock management being top of the list and his third and short play calling not far behind but there was a hell of a lot more good than bad this season imo. I expect the defense to improve next season with the return of Needham, Jones and Ogbah, a healthy Howard and the continued improvement of young players like Holland, Kohou, Phillips and others.

Good luck to you the rest of the year.
Click to expand...
Couple questions as I get ready to discuss offseason both here and in Buffalo Boards (I love the draft).

Was Needham or Jones the one with the Achilles? Or am I confusing another injury here.

I do like McDaniels as a coach. Couple things I think he needs to give up playcalling in 2023. He can eventually get it back but for a young First Time HC being the CEO of the team I think right now it would be best if he game that responsibility up. That May address the game management issues and challenge issues. I have always noticed in the league the HCs that call plays tend to have game management issues (Even Reid). Just an observation there.

I do truly think you are not far away. I do think there are players that I would move on from or upgrade that would probably get an eye roll here. But I also know internal fans tend to over value their players.

Reality I think you address your interior OL and LBer play. Change the DC (which changes the scheme) those are your holes. Right now IMO just starting evaluating for offseason though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom