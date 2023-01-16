That was a Hell of a Game. Well done reload for 2023

So Wild Card weekend where anything can happen and why the Bye is very important. See SD and Jax. See Giants and Minny.



So every teams motto is survive and advance. That is what happened Sunday survived and advanced. However now that I am back home got to think a bit I figured I would post my observations on the game. And keep my observations on the game only in this thread so I don’t get thread locked in other areas that I am having pretty good conversations in.



First. I don’t know what Dorsey was thinking. I don’t know if he said OK they go Cover 0 we go Verticals. It worked in the 1st QTR when the WRs caught and Allen hit ‘em. However in the 2nd QTR (one of the worst called offensive QTRs I have seen from the Bills) they didn’t stop. There was no settle down plays when things were snowballing still go vertical.



There was a slight adjustment after halftime and that seemed to prove just enough.



I think the Fins are a really good team. And almost there. Coming out of this game I think it is clear to me you need a legit WR3. I think they went into the season hoping Wilson was that. Maybe he can be in year two of this offense. But damn when the well is dry from Hill or Waddle there is nothing else there. I don’t spend a lot of time on RBs as that position is a dime a dozen and replaceable every year. What I will say here is don’t pay for one. Just find one in the Draft they are always there and run their legs off on their rookie deal rinse and repeat.



It was good to see Fins work to exploit the weak Right Side of Buffalo as well as expose the weak OG play. I have been screaming about it all season that the Bills OL is not good and Allen makes them look better. So It was good to see a team validate that for me.



I think your defense played lights out. Yes they gave up their fair share of plays (that will happen against Elite QB and top end weapons) but they also got their fair share of plays. X pick was a thing of beauty. Holland did what you expect catch all tips and overthrows. That defense played with fire and guts. Not much more you can ask from them. Heck even Chubb made a play.



It really has been funny with Bills and MIA games. If you look at the stats in all the games and didn’t watch the games you would think Bills destroyed them each time until you see the score. That is how matchup wise these two teams really are. Which kind of makes sense, Bills built their team to beat KC. You would think the rest of the AFC would also try and build their team to beat KC which makes those matchups that much closer.



The Bills are a flawed team. Always have been this year. Their QB play makes up for a lot of those flaws. But the OL is and has been weak since forever. So many high value assets spent on that Defense and just shows when you run into a powerful offense it really doesn’t matter. It still comes down to which offense scores more points in a shootout.



Now I also think the self inflicted wounds made this game closer than it needed to be by halftime and once that happened it was going to be a 4 QTR fight. That 2nd QTR is what ended up making and keeping this a close game.



All and all it was good to see not relying on Josh’s legs to take a game over but dang Dorsey never come up with a gameplan like that again.



I do think if the game played out exactly like it did with Tua at QB you all win. Reason being from the club seat watching the field there was Fin WRs open every play. Bills DBs were dropping coverage left and right. It was almost like they were counting on Thompson only reading half the field. It wasn’t blown coverage. More like that is what they were coached to do this week.



All and all I think This Rivalry is back and these will be the two teams battling for the AFCE crown for 2023 and on. Honorable mention to the Jets too if they can find a serviceable QB.



Also that game showed exactly why I didn’t want this matchup. Had to embrace it once I got it. But would have rather saw NE or Pitt.