That was how I envisioned Tua's first play off game.

I know I mentioned it before. I completely expect Tua to play in his first playoff game like he played yesterday (justifiably so, his first playoff game). 2 or 3 TO's but he pulls it together late. Unfortunately, if yesterday was any indication, we won't win a playoff game with Tua playing like that. Other teams can have that luxury but not us.

What do you think?
 
Cool, now that Tua got that out of the way, we have 5 more playoff games coming up starting with the Chargers game......yup, every game is like a playoff game now cause you're not just trying to get in but also you're trying to be seeded as high as possible .......we control our own destiny as far as the east.......if we win out we win the division and most likely have the number 2 seed.
 
I think that some fans forget that we are in the first year of this new team make-up/regime and that winning it all in the first year, while hopeful, is really an unrealistic expectation.

I think this team's arrow is pointing drastically upward and the team will grow and mature as a unit.

I think that there will be road bumps on the way to that growth, much like we saw this week, and I think that we had the leadership and players to outgrow those issues.

I think many of us forget that the vast majority thought that a playoff appearance was a "best case scenario" in most fan's eyes 6 months ago.

I think that, while I still hope for magic to happen this year, I won't be too disappointed because of the excitement of what years 2-3 will (hopefully) bring.

I think we all need to take a suppository and chill the hell out.
 
I think Tua threw for 300 yards and 2 TDs, and if you need your QB to throw for 400 yards and 3 TDs against the best defense in the NFL to win the game, the problem is that the rest of your team isn’t very good.
 
When your QB throws at around 50% and has more turnovers than TD's you often lose that game. All of that wasnt his fault however, Wilson falls down when nobody touches him on a simple route leading to an interception, other guys dropped passes, and the O-line was leaky at best.

Tua had a bad game, it happens and it is nothing to worry about. I'm sure he will bounce back this week.
 
There is a lot to learn from this one, and while I don't like the loss, I think both coach and QB will have a lot to think about the rest of the year. The adjustments they make after this one will tell us a lot about where we stand in the NFL hierarchy. Teams the rest of the way now have the 'blue print' on how to disrupt this offense. McD and company now have to come up with a fix for that. The talent is there to do it and with a week to work on it. I see it getting done and making this a more explosive Offense. Better now than the first playoff game.
 
Eric fisher is an instant starter

That needs to tell you a lot from the OTs quality of play with our first stringers out
 
For the record that is not how I visioned Tua's 1st playoff game.

Tua is far more level headed, and does not panic, or make passes normally earlier then they should be, or overthrown.

He might throw one, two, or a few like most QB will, but consistently as if he is rattled, is not a Tua thing.

Tua knows how he played, Tua knows exact what he did, and very doubtful you will see him play like that again this year in the regular, playoff, and if possible Superbowl games.
 
