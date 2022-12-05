That was how I envisioned Tua's first play off game.

Phinslife
I know I mentioned it before. I completely expect Tua to play in his first playoff game like he played yesterday (justifiably so, his first playoff game). 2 or 3 TO's but he pulls it together late. Unfortunately, if yesterday was any indication, we won't win a playoff game with Tua playing like that. Other teams can have that luxury but not us.
What do you think?
