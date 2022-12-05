That was how I envisioned Tua's first play off game.

I think that some fans forget that we are in the first year of this new team make-up/regime and that winning it all in the first year, while hopeful, is really an unrealistic expectation.I think this team's arrow is pointing drastically upward and the team will grow and mature as a unit.I think that there will be road bumps on the way to that growth, much like we saw this week, and I think that we had the leadership and players to outgrow those issues.I think many of us forget that the vast majority thought that a playoff appearance was a "best case scenario" in most fan's eyes 6 months ago.I think that, while I still hope for magic to happen this year, I won't be too disappointed because of the excitement of what years 2-3 will (hopefully) bring.I think we all need to take a suppository and chill the hell out.