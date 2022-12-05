 That was how I visioned Tua's first play off game. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

That was how I visioned Tua's first play off game.

P

Phinslife

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 31, 2022
Messages
149
Reaction score
235
Age
35
Location
New Jersey
I know I mentioned it before. I completely expect Tua to play in his first playoff game like he played yesterday (justifiably so, his first playoff game). 2 or 3 TO's but he pulls it together late. Unfortunately, if yesterday was any indication, we won't win a playoff game with Tua playing like that. Other teams can have that luxury but not us.

What do you think?
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,619
Reaction score
20,398
I remember Don Shula once saying that you can often learn more from a loss than a win.

Tua, and the Dolphins, got a glimpse of a super bowl contender from the NFC. And it wasn't pretty.

But it's what they can take from the game that could be beneficial the rest of the way.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,821
Reaction score
7,854
Location
Miami
He looked nervous AF. Think the jitters got the best of him. That will improve with time. Oline should be our number 1 priority
 
