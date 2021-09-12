 That whistle on the off sides was criminal!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

That whistle on the off sides was criminal!!

We had a go route with the safeties on the wrong side of the field. I can’t believe they blew the whistle on that encroachment call, if they hadn’t great chance that would’ve been a touchdown on the free play. Unbelievable!!!!

Anyways, great game, good victory at the Pat’s house. Tua played well, Mac Jones is going to be a handful for years to come. Damn patriots replaced Tom Brady with another franchise QB it looks like.
 
Flores was livid too.. rightfully so.. refs know they blew that one
 
At first I thought maybe one of the lineman flinched after the defender jumped which would make it a dead play offsides penalty, but that didn't appear to be the case.
 
