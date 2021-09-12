That whistle on the off sides was criminal!!

Kyndig
We had a go route with the safeties on the wrong side of the field. I can’t believe they blew the whistle on that encroachment call, if they hadn’t great chance that would’ve been a touchdown on the free play. Unbelievable!!!!
Anyways, great game, good victory at the Pat’s house. Tua played well, Mac Jones is going to be a handful for years to come. Damn patriots replaced Tom Brady with another franchise QB it looks like.
