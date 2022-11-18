That's Good Sports

Finsational
Displaced Finatic
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 31, 2006
- Messages
- 562
- Reaction score
- 1,627
- Location
- Greensboro, NC
Love listening to this guy.
And the final gem..."...the Dolphins currently have the most efficient passing game in the ****ing NFL!!! "... Im dead.
And by some measurements, parses of it are the best in NFL history...which has me really wondering how long they can sustain it? When will a defense break it? Naturally, if Tua had an off-accuracy game, it could be tragic, but I'm not talking about that...that will happen at some point. I wonder how long they can keep fooling defenses with the route trees like they are. SF may be a good barometer game for this offense...they're used to practicing against some of the concepts we throw out there."...the Dolphins currently have the most efficient passing game in the ****ing NFL!!! "... Im dead.
Yeah I wasn't there yet, I paused, posted and resumed...And the final gem...
"He may even win a Super Bowl before Josh Allen!"
My answer to that.... They're still in the process of learning it... Wait till they master it...And by some measurements, parses of it are the best in NFL history...which has me really wondering how long they can sustain it?
I've watched him for a WHILE...he knows all teams. He's a big time Packers fan, or is it Broncos? Think it's Broncos...the other guy that reps a lot of teams is the Packers fan.Yeah I wasn't there yet, I paused, posted and resumed...
Just finished it... Man I don't know if this guy's a Fins fan or what? but major props for the research it took for that thing... Sounds funny but it must have took a shitload of time to write.