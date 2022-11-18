 That's Good Sports | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PhinFan1968

NBP81 said:

NBP81 said:
"...the Dolphins currently have the most efficient passing game in the ****ing NFL!!! "... Im dead.
And by some measurements, parses of it are the best in NFL history...which has me really wondering how long they can sustain it? When will a defense break it? Naturally, if Tua had an off-accuracy game, it could be tragic, but I'm not talking about that...that will happen at some point. I wonder how long they can keep fooling defenses with the route trees like they are. SF may be a good barometer game for this offense...they're used to practicing against some of the concepts we throw out there.

Some DC (likely Belibitch) will come up with a plan that will throw massive confusion into what we're doing, and it'll be out there on tape. Will that be the schematic for stopping this ridiculously smooth and efficient offense we're seeing?

I, for one, believe what we're seeing now is what McD had planned all along, but the players needed time to get used to the new, and get it more hard-wired...I just hope McD can be prepared for when it isn't as smooth as it has been. Defenses WILL adjust in time...will we?
 
NBP81

NBP81

PhinFan1968 said:
And the final gem...

"He may even win a Super Bowl before Josh Allen!"
Yeah I wasn't there yet, I paused, posted and resumed...

Just finished it... Man I don't know if this guy's a Fins fan or what? but major props for the research it took for that thing... Sounds funny but it must have took a shitload of time to write.
 
PhinFan1968

NBP81 said:

NBP81 said:
Yeah I wasn't there yet, I paused, posted and resumed...

Just finished it... Man I don't know if this guy's a Fins fan or what? but major props for the research it took for that thing... Sounds funny but it must have took a shitload of time to write.
I've watched him for a WHILE...he knows all teams. He's a big time Packers fan, or is it Broncos? Think it's Broncos...the other guy that reps a lot of teams is the Packers fan.
 
