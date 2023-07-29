 That's my QB! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

That's my QB!

E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
6,379
Reaction score
14,075
Location
Everywhere
syndication.bleacherreport.com

Taulia Tagovailoa Says He Was Offered $1.5M to Transfer from Maryland by SEC Team

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa, was offered "crazy money" to transfer to an unnamed SEC…
syndication.bleacherreport.com

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa, was offered "crazy money" to transfer to an unnamed SEC school ahead of the 2023 season.

Tagovailoa added that he consulted Tua about the offer before making the decision to stay at Maryland.
 
That sounds pretty dumb to me.

Upgrade from “fear the turtle” to SEC and get paid $1.5 million?!?

No offense, Terp fan but that’s just dumb on its face.
 
Tua is family where that means something.

He looked his brother in the eye and said. I'll give you 2m when I sign my contract. Play where you want.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom