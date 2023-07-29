That's my QB!

E30M3
Taulia Tagovailoa Says He Was Offered $1.5M to Transfer from Maryland by SEC Team
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa, was offered "crazy money" to transfer to an unnamed SEC…
syndication.bleacherreport.com
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa, was offered "crazy money" to transfer to an unnamed SEC school ahead of the 2023 season.
Tagovailoa added that he consulted Tua about the offer before making the decision to stay at Maryland.