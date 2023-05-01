The 20/20 Hindsight Game: What would YOU have done?

Since the team just stepped up to each pick and selected a player without any trades, I wondered what each of you would have done differently. No trading down... no making exotic arguments... just step up and select a player at each point from those who were available.



Here are mine:

#51-- Tuli Tuipulotu DE, USC

#84-- Trenton Simpson LB, Clemson

#197-- Elijah Higgins TE, Stanford

#236-- Mohamid Ibrahim RB, Minnesota