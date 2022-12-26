The 2020 draft should be punishable by death

I can’t blame Grier for picking Austin Jackson.



Miami was desperate for a LT and the top 4 rated were gone.



All the scouting reports I read said AJ is talented with the most upside, but a project. The dude was only 20 when drafted.



Unfortunately for him, he was put into a horrible OL that included several other rookies.



And it occurred during the beginning of Covid when there weren’t preseason games.



Tua is a legit pick, but obviously the concussions are playing a HUGE part in his poor performances other than the 49ers where he was trying to be too perfect.



Iggy was another talented, young player (only 20) when drafted and was another project.



Devante Smith said Iggy was the best player to cover him in college.



The biggest criticism I would say about Grier in the 2020 draft is on a team going through a complete rebuild when Covid is in play it was a poor philosophy to draft the players in the 1st where were true juniors, two being only 20, and a QB coming into the league with the most significant injury in the history of the NFL at that position.



A total roll of the dice when the odds were stacked against him employing that strategy.