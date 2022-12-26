 The 2020 draft should be punishable by death | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The 2020 draft should be punishable by death

DolfanSince93

Grier, and all the talent scouts that have been here since 2000, should be sent to the firing squad. Absolutely unforgivable to pass up on Herbert, and draft Austin Jackson and Noah Igbowhathisface in the same draft.
 
RMLogic

To be fair most scouts like Tua over Herbert until the Senior Bowl then it was split 50/50 until the draft. But Tua's injury caused more alarm in scouts than Herbert's not great college career.

The Jackson and Iggy picks were just ignorant and totally inexcusable.
A 3rd round project CB in the 1st round was worse than Jordan or Harris picks.
Jackson was also a truly ignorant pick. A PAC 12 Olineman that played against sorry DL in a sorry conference. Not great strength or work ethic, mediocre athleticism.
 
The fact that Herbert was obviously playing in a bad offense has to be the blame, how else do you "hide" a kid with a rocket arm, good wheels, size and a 4.0 in Microbiology and had a Wonderlic that was still better than Tua's two tests COMBINED. I went back and forth and only considered Herbert because of Tua's injuries but we were all fooled. What Tua had was the SEC. It looks so easy now in hindsight but the scouts had all of the information, Hell even Mike Tannebaum liked Herbert.
 
daryl

After the Tank for Tua phenomenon in 2019, I think they were compelled to pick Tua. Grier felt he (Grier) had more career security by picking Tua and letting that play out than taking Herbert and watching Tua in a better situation succeed while Herbert failed. And the pressure came from Ross. I don’t think there was any way they passed on Tua unless the doctors said he couldn’t play anymore after the hip.
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

I didn't like the Tua pick, but always hope others know more than I do so my ignorance is exposed. I also haven't liked the majority of our picks in the past thirty years. 🤣
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

I can’t blame Grier for picking Austin Jackson.

Miami was desperate for a LT and the top 4 rated were gone.

All the scouting reports I read said AJ is talented with the most upside, but a project. The dude was only 20 when drafted.

Unfortunately for him, he was put into a horrible OL that included several other rookies.

And it occurred during the beginning of Covid when there weren’t preseason games.

Tua is a legit pick, but obviously the concussions are playing a HUGE part in his poor performances other than the 49ers where he was trying to be too perfect.

Iggy was another talented, young player (only 20) when drafted and was another project.

Devante Smith said Iggy was the best player to cover him in college.

The biggest criticism I would say about Grier in the 2020 draft is on a team going through a complete rebuild when Covid is in play it was a poor philosophy to draft the players in the 1st where were true juniors, two being only 20, and a QB coming into the league with the most significant injury in the history of the NFL at that position.

A total roll of the dice when the odds were stacked against him employing that strategy.
 
