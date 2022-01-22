 The 2020 Lounge Champ Battle | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The 2020 Lounge Champ Battle

Who wins this battle ?

  • ONole1

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • RedFive

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Richmond Web

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • GreenDolphinSt

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Fin-Loco

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
1642873235824.png

This is the battle for the top Lounge poster from last year and will determine our 2020 Lounge Champion

This one is always the most entertaining contest and is a battle to the finish with March Madness-style rules

THIS EVENT MAY BE NSFW

Of course, we do not allow pornography of any kind here but we do allow adult style entertainment so hotties, adult jokes, music videos are usually used to get votes

If that is not your thing just vote for your favorite Lounge poster and do not view the thread.
 
