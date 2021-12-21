 The 2021 NFL draft quarterback class | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The 2021 NFL draft quarterback class

First round quarterbacks in 2021:
Trevor Lawrence (1): 293/504 (58%), 2945 yards, 9 TD, 14 INT
Zach Wilson (2): 173/308 (56%), 1911 yards, 6 TD, 11 INT
Trey Lance (3): 25/48 (52%), 354 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Justin Fields (11): 133/231 (58%), 1585 yards, 6 TD, 10 INT
Mac Jones (15): 296/429 (69%), 3168 yards, 18 TD, 10 INT

TOTALS: 900/1520 (59%), 9944 yards (6.5 ypp), 41 TD, 46 INT

Compared to first round quarterbacks of 2020 during their rookie years:
Joe Burrow (1): 264/404 (65%), 2688 yards, 13 TD, 5 INT
Tua (5): 186/290 (64%), 1814 yards, 11 TD, 5 INT
Justin Herbert (6): 396/595 (67%), 4336 yards, 31 TD, 10 INT
Jordan Love (26): DNP

TOTALS: 866/1289 (67%), 8838 yards (6.9 ypp), 55 TD, 20 INT

Question: how much of the doubt on Tua's development has been tied to the fact that the 2020 quarterback class was really good in comparison to other classes?
 
