The 2021 NFL draft quarterback class

First round quarterbacks in 2021:
Trevor Lawrence (1): 293/504 (58%), 2945 yards, 9 TD, 14 INT
Zach Wilson (2): 173/308 (56%), 1911 yards, 6 TD, 11 INT
Trey Lance (3): 25/48 (52%), 354 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Justin Fields (11): 133/231 (58%), 1585 yards, 6 TD, 10 INT
Mac Jones (15): 296/429 (69%), 3168 yards, 18 TD, 10 INT

TOTALS: 900/1520 (59%), 9944 yards (6.5 ypp), 41 TD, 46 INT

Compared to first round quarterbacks of 2020 during their rookie years:
Joe Burrow (1): 264/404 (65%), 2688 yards, 13 TD, 5 INT
Tua (5): 186/290 (64%), 1814 yards, 11 TD, 5 INT
Justin Herbert (6): 396/595 (67%), 4336 yards, 31 TD, 10 INT
Jordan Love (26): DNP

TOTALS: 866/1289 (67%), 8838 yards (6.9 ypp), 55 TD, 20 INT

Question: how much of the doubt on Tua's development has been tied to the fact that the 2020 quarterback class was really good in comparison to other classes?
 
I really one see comparisons to Herbert, which is valid, because Miami chose Tua over Herbert. That one is not going away either.
 
Flores and his dolphins are 10-18 without Tua.

They're 12-6 with Tua. 1-0 against Herbert.



You're supposed to pick Tua over Herbert every single time. Miami doesn't have to defend picking Tua over Herbert.

Herbert fans have to defend how he manages to lose these football games.
 
Pachyderm_Wave said:
Flores and his dolphins are 10-18 without Tua.

They're 12-6 with Tua. 1-0 against Herbert.



You're supposed to pick Tua over Herbert every single time. Miami doesn't have to defend picking Tua over Herbert.

Herbert fans have to defend how he manages to lose these football games.
And Jim Jelly owned Dan Marino. You taking Kelly over Marino? You taking Marv Levy over Shula?
 
Another problem with the statement “without Tua”. Yeah Miami has been “without Tua” for 8 games. Availability is a skill.
 
Birdmond said:
And Jim Jelly owned Dan Marino. You taking Kelly over Marino? You taking Marv Levy over Shula?
I'm taking Tua over Herbert. It's up to you to try and defend how the Chargers are 15-15 with him as their quarterback. Explain how he loses to a peasant like Tua.

It's probably because some of you don't understand football beyond "him big have strong arm". You listen to too much Cowherd and Klatt.
 
Birdmond said:
Another problem with the statement “without Tua”. Yeah Miami has been “without Tua” for 8 games. Availability is a skill.
Availability is not a skill. There is no quarterback tougher than Tua. If the coaches say you're not playing, you're not playing.

Being able to block the DE is a skill. Secondly, being able to find guys that can do it is a skill.
 
Pachyderm_Wave said:
I'm taking Tua over Herbert. It's up to you to try and defend how the Chargers are 15-15 with him as their quarterback. Explain how he loses to a peasant like Tua.

It's probably because some of you don't understand football beyond "him big have strong arm". You listen to too much Cowherd and Klatt.
Correction: 14-15
 
Birdmond said:
I really one see comparisons to Herbert, which is valid, because Miami chose Tua over Herbert. That one is not going away either.
I know it isn't going away, but it's a futile exercise. If Justin Herbert gets hurt tomorrow and never plays again or if were to win five Superbowl titles has zero relevance or influence on Tua's career. Herbert's success or failure does not affect Tua's.
 
Birdmond said:
Another problem with the statement “without Tua”. Yeah Miami has been “without Tua” for 8 games. Availability is a skill.
Three of those 'without Tua' games weren't injury related. Ryan Fitzpatrick started the first three games last year.
 
brumdog44 said:
First round quarterbacks in 2021:
Trevor Lawrence (1): 293/504 (58%), 2945 yards, 9 TD, 14 INT
Zach Wilson (2): 173/308 (56%), 1911 yards, 6 TD, 11 INT
Trey Lance (3): 25/48 (52%), 354 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Justin Fields (11): 133/231 (58%), 1585 yards, 6 TD, 10 INT
Mac Jones (15): 296/429 (69%), 3168 yards, 18 TD, 10 INT

TOTALS: 900/1520 (59%), 9944 yards (6.5 ypp), 41 TD, 46 INT

Compared to first round quarterbacks of 2020 during their rookie years:
Joe Burrow (1): 264/404 (65%), 2688 yards, 13 TD, 5 INT
Tua (5): 186/290 (64%), 1814 yards, 11 TD, 5 INT
Justin Herbert (6): 396/595 (67%), 4336 yards, 31 TD, 10 INT
Jordan Love (26): DNP

TOTALS: 866/1289 (67%), 8838 yards (6.9 ypp), 55 TD, 20 INT

Question: how much of the doubt on Tua's development has been tied to the fact that the 2020 quarterback class was really good in comparison to other classes?
All 5 of those quarterbacks were supposed to be better than Tua if you listen to the anti-Tua talking heads and media. We need them to tell us how many from this 2022 class are also better.

You may have to find that miamolina poster to explain what has gone so terribly wrong. 🤣

Trevor Lawrence 🤣
 
Birdmond said:
Jay Fiedler had a 60 % winning percentage. Great QB. 🙄
Well, Fiedler had a very good team around him. You continue to dodge the question. I'm looking for the explanation into how a QB as great as Justin Herbert has a losing record as a starter in the NFL, and how he lost to a CFL quarterback like Tua.
 
