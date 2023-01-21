 The 2022 Lounge Champ Battle | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The 2022 Lounge Champ Battle

Who wins Lounge Champ ?

  • BC Phins4Life

  • RichmondWeb

  • NY8123

  • Thumper1016

  • TheMageGandalf

fishfanmiami

1642873235824-png.92527


This is the battle for the top Lounge poster from last year and will determine our 2022 Lounge Champion

This one is always the most entertaining contest and is a battle to the finish with March Madness-style rules

THIS EVENT MAY BE NSFW

Of course, we do not allow pornography of any kind here but we do allow adult style entertainment so hotties, adult jokes, music videos are usually used to get votes

If that is not your thing just vote for your favorite Lounge poster and do not view the thread.
 
BC Phins4Life

It is a honour to be part of this battle.

I will try my best to not paste beautiful home all over this thread without a clear purpose other than to look at with awe.

I will try to fight fair but will also go with the Golden Rule, as @Ozfin will soon find out

I will honour my opponents and treat them with grace and dignity

AHHHHHHHHH F>>>>IT
 
