Finswatch
Here's some facts about that historic '27 QB class you won't read in here from the fanboys who don't watch or follow college football
The vaunted Dylan Raiola has been dismissed from Nebraska for taking recruiting calls during team meetings.
Raiola went to four different high schools. Then accepted an offer from Ohio State then de-committed to go to Athens but de-committed from Georgia (dickhead) to play for Nebraska. Now he's off to some other team.
He sound like a guy you can trust when the chips are down
PS: Everybody's all-American, Arch Manning, aint looking too hot either.
PS: Everybody's all-American, Arch Manning, aint looking too hot either.