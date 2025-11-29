 The '27 QB Draft Class shrinks again | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The '27 QB Draft Class shrinks again

F

Finswatch

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 18, 2024
Messages
1,133
Reaction score
2,472
Age
61
Location
Morristown NJ
Here's some facts about that historic '27 QB class you won't read in here from the fanboys who don't watch or follow college football

The vaunted Dylan Raiola has been dismissed from Nebraska for taking recruiting calls during team meetings.
Raiola went to four different high schools. Then accepted an offer from Ohio State then de-committed to go to Athens but de-committed from Georgia (dickhead) to play for Nebraska. Now he's off to some other team.

He sound like a guy you can trust when the chips are down

PS: Everybody's all-American, Arch Manning, aint looking too hot either.
 
Finswatch said:
Here's some facts about that historic '27 QB class you won't read in here from the fanboys who don't watch or follow college football

The vaunted Dylan Raiola has been dismissed from Nebraska for taking recruiting calls during team meetings.
Raiola went to four different high schools. Then accepted an offer from Ohio State then de-committed to go to Athens but de-committed from Georgia (dickhead) to play for Nebraska. Now he's off to some other team.

He sound like a guy you can trust when the chips are down

PS: Everybody's all-American, Arch Manning, aint looking too hot either.
Click to expand...
Personally, I’d take Mendoza over anyone in 2027. Seems to have all the physical skills and has it together upstairs.
 
Dismissed? He is thought to enter the transfer portal but not dismissed

His brother decommitted from huskers too so I think you are mixing up a few stories.

That being said, F him, he should have gone to Athens to play!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom