the 3 picks

Quick reactions with no all-22 evidence:

1. bad ball and decision by Tua

2. miscommunication with Mostert combined with great anticipation by LB

3. baited by D, Tua actually made the right read at the time the throw was initiated



The 3rd one is the most concerning...I've always wondered why Ds didn't do this more with our timing quick pass defense...as long as we are intent on slinging it 10-15 yards in the first 2.5 seconds Ds can take advantage and bait us. They can play bend-but-don't break, eventually they will guess right. I don't think Tua did anything wrong there, and that's the scary thing...seems like a more fundamental flaw in the offense that Ds will repeatedly take advantage of as they continue to learn our route combos. I feel the counter has to happen at the play design level