fishfanmiami
Go Fins
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Lots of great stuff going on in The 347 Club
Membership is only $25 a year and that includes an ad free and faster viewing experience
The Chambers files is must read and our Players Club is terrific with j-off and the draft guys bringing it daily
The Players lounge is fun for all and includes an R rated ladies lounge that is top notch
Weekly big name guest speakers answer all your footfall questions
join today and help support the site we all love
https://finheaven.com/account/upgrades
This weeks guest speaker is Senior Analyst for PFF for both the NFL and College , Ryan Smith.
Ryan is also a Media Correspondent for the Miami Dolphins as well.
Special thanks to Jordan Reid , Senior Analyst for the Draft Network
who was on with us answering questions last night.