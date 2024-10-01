The ad's are out of control.

I've never seen a site that abuses them like this one. That's the point.



The latest one STACKS on top of itself. And I was being generous, its more like 40% of the (content) of the page that is covered. You have to X it out 2-3X sometimes, then it shrinks to being 10% of the screen, and then you have to X it out again there, and then it pops back up in its expanded form literally < 30 seconds later. Sometimes they appear on the top right of the screen as well. Its an assault on our screen....



Its forcing people to donate is what it is. And then you guys have the audacity to beg for donations every month. I know what it takes to build / maintain a website... I have to wonder if all the mods are being compensated for their time? It used to be volunteer back in the day.



Anyways...the latest ad's are too much. Period. You've gone way beyond what is reasonable. Deny it if you want. Its the truth. And while our team SUCKS - its really going to push the community away. Just my 0.02.