The all Gamble on Greatness Team, 2026 Draft Version

Those that have followed the draft long enough know there are no guarantees. Even the safest of prospects don't always make it. But, if you're gambling on upside and players reaching their ceilings, here's a place to start. There is some boom or bust here.



OFFENSE



Quarterback - Taylen Green

As many expected, Green blew up the combine. His elite athleticism gives him a chance, but Green has to improve his accuracy and decision making. That seems like a tall order, but you never know in the right situation.



Running back - Mike Washington

Green's teammate at Arkansas also put on a show at the combine, running a 4.33 at nearly 230 pounds. The tape doesn't seem to match the combine, though. Specifically, Washington doesn't run with a lot of power. Another factor to consider, as with Green, Arkansas didn't have a very good offensive line.



Wide Receiver - Chris Brazzell

Simply put, there aren't many 6-5 receivers with the speed, and catch radius of Brazzell. His route running is developing, but looks better than advertised. Brazzell's one of my favorites if he gets to 43.



Offensive Tackle - Monroe Freeling

A 6-7 tackle with 4.93 40 speed, Freeling is considered a top 15 pick.



Offensive Guard - Jalen Farmer

A favorite of Kyle Crabbs, Farmer made some money at the combine. He matched Freeling's time in the 40.



Center - Jake Slaughter

A Florida prospect, Slaughter looks like a good fit in a zone blocking scheme.



DEFENSE



Defensive End - Malachi Lawrence

One of the players who helped himself the most at the combine, Lawrence has the explosive first step and movement to dream on as a pass rusher.



Defensive Tackle- Caleb Banks

If you're looking for toughness at defensive tackle, Banks competed with a broken foot. That's a guy you gamble on IMO. Greatness starts from within.



Linebacker - David Bailey

The linebacker distinction is a little fuzzy, as Bailey is more of an edge. On tape, he looks like perhaps the best rusher from this class.



Corner - Tacario Davis

I went back and forth on this one, before landing on Davis. At 6-4, Davis is the tallest corner in the class, difficult to throw over, and is good as a press corner. Scouting reports list him as a Seattle type corner, which is similar to what Hafley is preaching at the position.



Safety - A.J. Haulcy

In a strong class of safeties, I went with Haulcy for his toughness.