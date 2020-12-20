The All-Injury thread.

The Ghost
Sh*t happens, guys go down, coaching is superb with this group. To the point:
We lost more guys today, we should be getting more back each week but we are going to need updates on a lot of guys. Thought I’d consolidate.
Shaq Lawson
Solomon Kindley
Ereck Flowers
Devante Parker
Preston Williams
Myles Gaskin
Mike Gesicki
Jakeem Grant
I’d love some clarity on Preston’s situation.
I’m going to assume Parker is good to go next week.
I’m going to assume Gesicki is not. Flowers and Kindley, I’d bet wouldn’t play either.
