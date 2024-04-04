The All-Purpose Draft thread....

The Ghost
We are now 21 days (and a little over 13 hours) away from being on the clock. Free agency appears to have come to a standstill and the discussions will turn to most of us refer to as our favorite time of year: The NFL Draft. Everyone who knows me, at this point, knows how much I live for this particular weekend. Its Christmas for NFL addicts.
I know everyone has their random thoughts about what we should be focusing on or mock drafts they want to share so here's a place to discuss all that.
We do have a draft forum here so I encourage anyone that wants to go ahead and visit and post as many topics as you want, we could always use more discussions and input. https://finheaven.com/forums/nfl-draft-forum.18/
My draft thoughts right now revolve around the OL and DL, particularly our need for another pass rusher, finding a RG and hopefully trading down from 21 to fill multiple needs. I think with so many teams behind us needing a CB and this draft having what appears to be a cluster of similarly graded players after Quinyon Mitchell, there could be a decent market for a modest trade down, particularly with Philly, Green Bay and Detroit. I'd love to snag Detroit's 73rd overall pick in a trade down from 21 to 29. I'd also settle for swapping 21 for 22 with Philly, while also swapping our 55th pick for their 50th pick. Could really help us get that OG in round 2 moving up slightly, while moving down 1 pick in round one would be inconsequential as they are absolutely eyeing Corners.
I think a lot of us like the same players. Taliese Fuaga, Laiatu Latu, Jared Verse, Brock Bowers, I wouldn't really bet money on any of those guys being there at 21 given they are premier positions and/or premier talents.
I know a lot of fans are clamoring for a WR to be the pick at 21. I am not a fan of that at all. I don't believe a WR is going to move the needle enough to compete with the better teams, when the trenches aren't solidified but I get why people look at Brian Thomas Jr and wonder what he would bring to the table when added to Hill/Waddle. Personally, I can resist that temptation without a problem and focus on the guys who will have an impact in December and January.
As it pertains to non-Dolphin related topics, I am really intrigued by what the Bears are going to do. I believe they should put that 9th pick up for sale so they can surround Caleb Williams with a buttload of talent.
Feel free to start letting those random thoughts out of your brains and put them in print right here. We can't spend the next 3 weeks talking about Odell Beckham and Dalton Risner.
