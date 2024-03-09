The All-Purpose Free Agency thread...

The Ghost
Stamos
With the tampering window opening up this Monday and the Dolphins unlikely to be a factor early on in FA, thought it would be useful to have an all-purpose thread to discuss FA signings.
Starting with Justin Madubuike's 98 Million dollar extension with the Ravens, for 4 years. I'd venture to guess Wilkins will be looking at similar numbers on the open market. https://ravenswire.usatoday.com/lis...tract-details-salary-guarantees-base-average/
One thing I'm hoping to see is Chris Jones departing KC for Chicago, or any NFC team for that matter. Chiefs stunned a lot of people letting Orlando Brown walk and then signing Jawaan Taylor so who knows, maybe they go after Wilkins and let Jones walk.
With Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield all set to open negotiations in about 50 hours (if they haven't already), it'll be quite interesting to see those level of QB's on the open market, although there isn't much to negotiate for Wilson. Also waiting for this Justin Fields shoe to drop.
Former Bills C Mitch Morse visited the Steelers yesterday and is heading to Jacksonville next. Wouldn't mind if he was signed by the Steelers (if not by us), eliminating one suitor for Jackson Powers-Johnson. As it stands now both teams picking directly in front of us, LAR and Pitt, need centers. As do the Jags at 17.
Pats are taking trade calls on Mac Jones, I suggested in another thread that we should consider swapping Mike White for Jones as he'd be a better backup and would save us about $750K in the salary swap. Additionally, I'd go as far as offering NE a 2025 4th rounder for their 5th rounder this year, 136th overall. Doesn't sound like much but that would be our third highest selection so we could definitely use it at this point. In addition to saving just a bit on the cap and potentially adding a better backup, I'd be down with Mac Jones for a year. We're going to have quite a few mid round picks next year after the comp picks are allocated so our 4th rounder is expendable. Pats need a cheap veteran to hold down the fort until their rookie QB is ready, hoping that's Drake Maye rather than Jayden Daniels. If they get a better offer than that, so be it but I don't see them getting offered much.
Just my random thoughts for now, as it pertains to the entire league. Feel free to add anything.
