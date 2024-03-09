 The All-Purpose Free Agency thread... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The All-Purpose Free Agency thread...

The Ghost

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
15,644
Reaction score
28,678
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
With the tampering window opening up this Monday and the Dolphins unlikely to be a factor early on in FA, thought it would be useful to have an all-purpose thread to discuss FA signings.

Starting with Justin Madubuike's 98 Million dollar extension with the Ravens, for 4 years. I'd venture to guess Wilkins will be looking at similar numbers on the open market. https://ravenswire.usatoday.com/lis...tract-details-salary-guarantees-base-average/

One thing I'm hoping to see is Chris Jones departing KC for Chicago, or any NFC team for that matter. Chiefs stunned a lot of people letting Orlando Brown walk and then signing Jawaan Taylor so who knows, maybe they go after Wilkins and let Jones walk.

With Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield all set to open negotiations in about 50 hours (if they haven't already), it'll be quite interesting to see those level of QB's on the open market, although there isn't much to negotiate for Wilson. Also waiting for this Justin Fields shoe to drop.

Former Bills C Mitch Morse visited the Steelers yesterday and is heading to Jacksonville next. Wouldn't mind if he was signed by the Steelers (if not by us), eliminating one suitor for Jackson Powers-Johnson. As it stands now both teams picking directly in front of us, LAR and Pitt, need centers. As do the Jags at 17.

Pats are taking trade calls on Mac Jones, I suggested in another thread that we should consider swapping Mike White for Jones as he'd be a better backup and would save us about $750K in the salary swap. Additionally, I'd go as far as offering NE a 2025 4th rounder for their 5th rounder this year, 136th overall. Doesn't sound like much but that would be our third highest selection so we could definitely use it at this point. In addition to saving just a bit on the cap and potentially adding a better backup, I'd be down with Mac Jones for a year. We're going to have quite a few mid round picks next year after the comp picks are allocated so our 4th rounder is expendable. Pats need a cheap veteran to hold down the fort until their rookie QB is ready, hoping that's Drake Maye rather than Jayden Daniels. If they get a better offer than that, so be it but I don't see them getting offered much.

Just my random thoughts for now, as it pertains to the entire league. Feel free to add anything.
 
Last edited:
The Ghost said:
With the tampering window opening up this Monday and the Dolphins unlikely to be a factor early on in FA, thought it would be useful to have an all-purpose thread to discuss FA signings.

Starting with Justin Madubuike's 98 Million dollar extension with the Ravens, for 4 years. I'd venture to guess Wilkins will be looking at similar numbers on the open market. https://ravenswire.usatoday.com/lis...tract-details-salary-guarantees-base-average/

One thing I'm hoping to see is Chris Jones departing KC for Chicago, or any NFC team for that matter. Chiefs stunned a lot of people letting Orlando Brown walk and then signing Jawaan Taylor so who knows, maybe they go after Wilkins and let Jones walk.

With Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield all set to open negotiations in about 50 hours (if they haven't already), it'll be quite interesting to see those level of QB's on the open market, although there isn't much to negotiate for Wilson. Also waiting for this Justin Fields shoe to drop.

Former Bills C Mitch Morse visited the Steelers yesterday and is heading to Jacksonville next. Wouldn't mind if he was signed by the Steelers (if not by us), eliminating one suitor for Jackson Powers-Johnson. As it stands now both teams picking directly in front of us, LAR and Pitt, need centers. As do the Jags at 17.

Pats are taking trade calls on Mac Jones, I suggested in another thread that we should consider swapping Mike White for Jones as he'd be a better backup and would save us about $750K in the salary swap. Additionally, I'd go as far as offering NE a 2025 4th rounder for their 5th rounder this year, 136th overall. Doesn't sound like much but that would be our third highest selection so we could definitely use it at this point. In addition to saving just a bit on the cap and potentially adding a better backup, I'd be down with Mac Jones for a year. We're going to have quite a few mid round picks next year after the comp picks are allocated so our 4th rounder is expendable. Pats need a cheap veteran to hold down the fort until their rookie QB is ready, hoping that's Drake Maye rather than Jayden Daniels. If they get a better offer than that, so be it but I don't see them getting offered much.

Just my random thoughts for now, as it pertains to the entire league. Feel free to add anything.
Click to expand...
keep in mind if Pittsburgh was to get Morse who is 32, I'm pretty sure it wouldn’t stop them from still drafting JPJ who they could play at guard early.
 
Kansas City and Baltimore are essentially the gold standard in the AFC right now. Interesting that the Ravens kept Madubuike. For those saying DT isn't that important, Baltimore's decision makers obviously disagree.

Games are still won in the trenches and DT'S that can stop the run and factor into the pass game are valuable. Will be interesting to see if KC keeps Jones.

As far as Miami is concerned, I'm bracing for some big losses including likely Wilkins, Hunt and Van Ginkel.

My guess is Grier is playing the comp pick game, meaning Miami is shopping in the discount aisle.
 
I like the money savings but I do not like Mac Jones as our second qb. No way. I know Tua made it this year but if I'm GM I'm going in with the thoughts that QB2 will get some playing time. Even if he doesn't, just to be safe
 
It feels like Miami and Grier are all about the comp picks for 2025. Most teams in this situation with so many expiring contracts on the books aren't capable to re-sign everyone of their players. Miami just so happens to have 3 very good players who are about to get paid huge contacts. Wilkins, Van Ginkle and Hunt should bring back comp picks, if Miami doesn't spend into the pick formula.
 
I keep waiting to see how our cap situation is with the signing of Smith, Bailey and Campbell
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Kansas City and Baltimore are essentially the gold standard in the AFC right now. Interesting that the Ravens kept Madubuike. For those saying DT isn't that important, Baltimore's decision makers obviously disagree.

Games are still won in the trenches and DT'S that can stop the run and factor into the pass game are valuable. Will be interesting to see if KC keeps Jones.

As far as Miami is concerned, I'm bracing for some big losses including likely Wilkins, Hunt and Van Ginkel.

My guess is Grier is playing the comp pick game, meaning Miami is shopping in the discount aisle.
Click to expand...
No one on here said DT wasn't important.

We just don't want to over pay a player who has unreal contract expectations and a greedy AF agent.

Not to mention our GM was treated our salary cap like a Brentwood cocaine addicts bank account. It should not be a surprise to anyone were in Cap hell, Grier went all-in last year and it failed and now he's scrambling to assemble a roster capable of making the playoffs and it's gonna take a miracle to pull it off.

true romance smile GIF
 
I'm good with replacing Mike White, just not with that clown Mac Jones. Don't need him throwing temper tantrums on the sideline.


mac-jones-patriots.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom