The Answer

Russell Wilson at 35 could be exactly what the Miami Dolphins need right now. Sure, he's not in his prime, but quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers (at 40) show that there's still gas in the tank for veteran QBs. Wilson has an elite resume—9 Pro Bowls, 2 Super Bowl appearances, and a championship win. His career stats—over 43,000 passing yards and 334 touchdowns—speak for themselves.We’ve seen older QBs like Matthew Stafford, Andy Dalton, and even Geno Smith performing better than many younger QBs who haven’t had time to fully develop. It’s clear that veterans often have more to offer late in their careers than new QBs who are thrust into starting roles too quickly.As sad as it is, Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t proven to be the locked-in answer for us just yet. With Wilson seemingly on his way out in Pittsburgh, trading for him at a low price—maybe a third or fourth-round pick—could be worth the risk. His deep-ball accuracy paired with Miami's offensive weapons could revive his career and provide a strong veteran presence.Would you consider Wilson? I’m willing to give up a fourth or third-round pick. What are you willing to do?