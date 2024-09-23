 The Answer | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Answer

Dj Shoj

Dj Shoj

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
454
Reaction score
621
Russell Wilson at 35 could be exactly what the Miami Dolphins need right now. Sure, he's not in his prime, but quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers (at 40) show that there's still gas in the tank for veteran QBs. Wilson has an elite resume—9 Pro Bowls, 2 Super Bowl appearances, and a championship win. His career stats—over 43,000 passing yards and 334 touchdowns—speak for themselves.

We’ve seen older QBs like Matthew Stafford, Andy Dalton, and even Geno Smith performing better than many younger QBs who haven’t had time to fully develop. It’s clear that veterans often have more to offer late in their careers than new QBs who are thrust into starting roles too quickly.

As sad as it is, Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t proven to be the locked-in answer for us just yet. With Wilson seemingly on his way out in Pittsburgh, trading for him at a low price—maybe a third or fourth-round pick—could be worth the risk. His deep-ball accuracy paired with Miami's offensive weapons could revive his career and provide a strong veteran presence.

Would you consider Wilson? I’m willing to give up a fourth or third-round pick. What are you willing to do?

1000018127.jpg
 
Even with Wilson we be 8-9 team. Without Wilson 5-12. What's the point
 
Russell Wilson has been mid (at best) for a few years now. Not to mention he's insufferable.
Denver Broncos GIF

No Way GIF by GIPHY News
 
Dj Shoj said:
Russell Wilson at 35 could be exactly what the Miami Dolphins need right now. Sure, he's not in his prime, but quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers (at 40) show that there's still gas in the tank for veteran QBs. Wilson has an elite resume—9 Pro Bowls, 2 Super Bowl appearances, and a championship win. His career stats—over 43,000 passing yards and 334 touchdowns—speak for themselves.

We’ve seen older QBs like Matthew Stafford, Andy Dalton, and even Geno Smith performing better than many younger QBs who haven’t had time to fully develop. It’s clear that veterans often have more to offer late in their careers than new QBs who are thrust into starting roles too quickly.

As sad as it is, Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t proven to be the locked-in answer for us just yet. With Wilson seemingly on his way out in Pittsburgh, trading for him at a low price—maybe a third or fourth-round pick—could be worth the risk. His deep-ball accuracy paired with Miami's offensive weapons could revive his career and provide a strong veteran presence.

Would you consider Wilson? I’m willing to give up a fourth or third-round pick. What are you willing to do?

View attachment 176344
Click to expand...
200w (3).gif
Nope if Tua is done the fine so be it move on. Grier had his chance with 3 coaches and still can't win a playoff game. There is no band aid left at QB. Honestly Grier/McDaniel/Tua should be wrapped together. Feel bad for Tua. he just got his brains scrambled. But big boy sport. Grier well this roster is poorly constructed. Zero OL, horrible drafts that left us old and injury prone. McDaniel was as some say a great offense mind. Didnt even know what play call to do in year 3, still and out of timeouts when you get the ball under 2 mis in ahalf? I mean I can drink beer for the whole time before and figure that out. There is only 32 NFL teams and you are telling he is one of the top 32 coaches in he World?200w (3).gif
 
I’m not sure what he’s due* money wise, but I’d do it for a conditional 6th provided they eat the money.

And if they are willing to do THAT, it says a lot about how worthless they think he is.
 
Last edited:
Dj Shoj said:
Russell Wilson at 35 could be exactly what the Miami Dolphins need right now. Sure, he's not in his prime, but quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers (at 40) show that there's still gas in the tank for veteran QBs. Wilson has an elite resume—9 Pro Bowls, 2 Super Bowl appearances, and a championship win. His career stats—over 43,000 passing yards and 334 touchdowns—speak for themselves.

We’ve seen older QBs like Matthew Stafford, Andy Dalton, and even Geno Smith performing better than many younger QBs who haven’t had time to fully develop. It’s clear that veterans often have more to offer late in their careers than new QBs who are thrust into starting roles too quickly.

As sad as it is, Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t proven to be the locked-in answer for us just yet. With Wilson seemingly on his way out in Pittsburgh, trading for him at a low price—maybe a third or fourth-round pick—could be worth the risk. His deep-ball accuracy paired with Miami's offensive weapons could revive his career and provide a strong veteran presence.

Would you consider Wilson? I’m willing to give up a fourth or third-round pick. What are you willing to do?

View attachment 176344
Click to expand...
No. Wilson is washed
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom