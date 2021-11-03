The anti-Tua crowd has won.....

I'm not a Tua hater or a Tua apologist/stan so I feel like I'm in a unique position to say this.



Tua haters... you won, congratulations on your crusade to help destroy the guy. Hes been publicly embarrassed, insulted and has been given up on by the owner and most of the people in the organization.



So you can stop with the attacks on the guy. Hes gone after this season, if all you have to contribute is to point out every negative aspect of the player and person that is Tua, clearly you need new material. Its just getting old, logging on and seeing endless threads about his short commings. Your just kicking a dead horse at this point.



The real evil in this organization starts with Ross. If you can't see that your clueless... so if you all could focus your hate where it should be, (on Ross) that would be helpful because as long as this scum bag owns our team we won't be winning s***.



Tuas days are numbered but the true enemy still remains. You helped destroy our 1st round QB... now help destroy the 1st class a**hole that is Stephen Ross.