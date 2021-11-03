 The anti-Tua crowd has won..... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The anti-Tua crowd has won.....

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

I'm not a Tua hater or a Tua apologist/stan so I feel like I'm in a unique position to say this.

Tua haters... you won, congratulations on your crusade to help destroy the guy. Hes been publicly embarrassed, insulted and has been given up on by the owner and most of the people in the organization.

So you can stop with the attacks on the guy. Hes gone after this season, if all you have to contribute is to point out every negative aspect of the player and person that is Tua, clearly you need new material. Its just getting old, logging on and seeing endless threads about his short commings. Your just kicking a dead horse at this point.

The real evil in this organization starts with Ross. If you can't see that your clueless... so if you all could focus your hate where it should be, (on Ross) that would be helpful because as long as this scum bag owns our team we won't be winning s***.

Tuas days are numbered but the true enemy still remains. You helped destroy our 1st round QB... now help destroy the 1st class a**hole that is Stephen Ross.
 
We made it past the trade Deadline and brought in no other Qb's and now Tua has the rest of the year to shut this conversation up for good. He may not have been given an ideal scenario but he still has the opportunity to prove what he is in this league. This is a huge victory for TUA IMHO
 
1972forever

Csonked Out said:
We made it past the trade Deadline and brought in no other Qb's and now Tua has the rest of the year to shut this conversation up for good. He may not have been given an ideal scenario but he still has the opportunity to prove what he is in this league. This is a huge victory for TUA IMHO
srp1979

srp1979

It's a shame!

People were clamoring for this guy 3 years ago. We should have embraced him and supported him. I still do. I still believe in him. He should be given 3 season until we pull the carpet out from him.

I have lost all faith in this organization though. It's clear we are a joke and heads need to role, specifically Grier.
 
dadecounty

How about we stop making comparisons and trying to find data on why Tua is the guy? That gets annoying too.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

My evaluation of his game has nothing to do with whether he's embarrassed or not. Anything that has happened is between him and the FO.

I just dont think hes an above average QB, but I don't see how voicing that opinion hurts Tua at all.
 
brumdog44

The fans have nothing to do with what the front office has done. If fans had that much power, there are certainly a lot of other decisions that would have been made in the past that weren't.
 
kingfin23

kingfin23

I think Tua will be our QB for a long time. He has to understand its a business. Watson ain't a average QB. He is 3rd best QB in the game. IMO it's Rodgers, Mahomes, and Watson. Watson ain't paying the settlement off for a reason. He believes he is innocent. Only the guilty pay off a settlement. I don't feel bad for Tua, but he will never be as good as Watson. Watson is a Star QB. Tua had a chance to be good but I do agree Ross and Grier and Flores ruined him. That's hard when you know they want Watson over you. But Tua needs to play well. His future depends on it. I couldn't play good cause I was distracted won't work in this league. He will whine up just like Rosen. Back up at best. He needs to not listen to these dumbazz coordinators and play his game. He can shut up everyone. We have no shot at Watson since we lost our 1st pick to Philly. Philly has more power than us. I just hope Tua just blows it up. Then we got our picks and a good QB. Get em Tua
 
SF Dolphin Fan

I don't know if Tua is going to make it. The odds are likely against him if he stays in Miami. Of course, that's if things remain relatively the same.

As it stands, Tua is playing behind an awful offensive line, has no running game to speak of, injuries at wide receiver and an unproven coaching staff behind him.

That's a lot for any quarterback to overcome.
 
Created Player

Created Player

MrChadRico said:
I'm not a Tua hater or a Tua apologist/stan so I feel like I'm in a unique position to say this.

Tua haters... you won, congratulations on your crusade to help destroy the guy. Hes been publicly embarrassed, insulted and has been given up on by the owner and most of the people in the organization.

So you can stop with the attacks on the guy. Hes gone after this season, if all you have to contribute is to point out every negative aspect of the player and person that is Tua, clearly you need new material. Its just getting old, logging on and seeing endless threads about his short commings. Your just kicking a dead horse at this point.

The real evil in this organization starts with Ross. If you can't see that your clueless... so if you all could focus your hate where it should be, (on Ross) that would be helpful because as long as this scum bag owns our team we won't be winning s***.

Tuas days are numbered but the true enemy still remains. You helped destroy our 1st round QB... now help destroy the 1st class a**hole that is Stephen Ross.
Stupid, you can't destroy true talent, if he has it then he's going to succeed wherever he plays regardless of the hate. Truth is from the way everything has progressed since day one it's almost certain now that the organization figured out quickly that they blew it. They knew it way before he started his first game and that has nothing to do with the fans.

They've been dissecting Tua 24/7 for the past year and a half now. They're evaluating him on a day-to-day and not once a week like the fans do. They want to move on from him for a reason. Looks like Houston didn't want him either and whatever third team they tried bringing in didn't either. Why do some of you guys think you're smarter than NFL scouting professionals?

Anyways, stating that Tua realists created any of this is stupid. True talent can't be destroyed that easy and those that don't want him here didn't win because he's still here.
 
