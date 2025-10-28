The arrogance of Mike McDaniel has undermined him from becoming a good head coach.

phintim
For the past year and a half its been apparent that Mike McDaniel had been slow to respond making adjustments to his offensive game plans imo even longer than the year and a half mentioned above. At the time I considered it a issue that he could not think fast enough.
But thats suppose to McDaniels strength is genius. He is considered the smartest guy in the room. I have known many brilliant people and with brilliance many times comes arrogance which blinds them to make the needed changes.
At this point in his coaching career this is his crptomite that unfortunately is going to pigeon hole him into just a offensive coordinator position.
