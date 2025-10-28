 The arrogance of Mike McDaniel has undermined him from becoming a good head coach. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The arrogance of Mike McDaniel has undermined him from becoming a good head coach.

For the past year and a half its been apparent that Mike McDaniel had been slow to respond making adjustments to his offensive game plans imo even longer than the year and a half mentioned above. At the time I considered it a issue that he could not think fast enough.

But thats suppose to McDaniels strength is genius. He is considered the smartest guy in the room. I have known many brilliant people and with brilliance many times comes arrogance which blinds them to make the needed changes.

At this point in his coaching career this is his crptomite that unfortunately is going to pigeon hole him into just a offensive coordinator position.
 
I would like to know how Frank Smith's role changed this week and also who came up with the game plan to add a 6th offensive lineman and run the ball more. If McDaniel did, good for him. If not, it would not surprise me.
 
If history is any indication, McD will go away from the run game and back to bubble screens and lateral run plays this Thurs. night. I hope he continues to mix it up, but not confident he will.
 
It’s not the game plan or lack of adjustments. It’s execution…or lack thereof.

This lack is due to little continuity due to injuries, rookies, new coaches, and poor culture from a lot of the players.
 
Don't worry .. he might learn from his mistakes .. and if he gets fired he will probably land another OC position and if he's successful he might get another shot and at that point he might be successful if he learna and adjust..

Thais why I don't like rookie HC unless you can withstand the growing pains that come with it.
 
KC is #1-2 in the league in these things and they seem to do OK.

Why? Execution.
 
Not having Tyreek Hill has forced the Dolphins into this offense. That's good thing. Not saying Hill isn't a HoFer, but clearly, that offense peaked two years ago.
 
16 of the NFL’s 32 teams pass between 56% and 66% of the time. The Dolphins are about in the middle of that at 60%.

Half the league runs between 43% and 50% of the time. The Dolphins run slightly less at 40% of the time. Mostly due to their defense consistently putting them in the hole and them needing to play catch up.
 
Frank Smith is sending the plays to McD who in turn sends the plays to Tua , but they need to make it fast to accomodate middle man McD now. So go means run go-go means pass. Go-go-go means bubble screen.
 
