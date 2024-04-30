 The Athletic Labels Miami a "DRAFT LOSER" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Athletic Labels Miami a "DRAFT LOSER"

dolphinstalk.com

The Athletic Labels Miami as a "Draft Loser" - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have received generally high marks for the draft class they selected this past weekend. Mel Kiper gave them a B grade, and Chad Reuter gave them a B-, as did USA Today. Sam Monson from PFF even gave the Dolphins an A- grade. Mike Jones at The Athletic feels very differently...
