The Battle Of Hawaiian Tebow's

Notice any appreciable difference between Tua and Mariota yesterday? Consider the whole package. Arm strength, accuracy, field generalship, ability to scramble, all of it. Each has their strengths and weaknesses.



But in total, any real difference? Mariota arguably had less around him too. No Achane, and his #1 WR is less good than our #1 WR. Tua yesterday had exceptional pass blocking and a run game to help him too, and was about as compelling to watch as watching paint dry. Mariota was the better QB yesterday, until OT when he blew it. McDaniel was smart enough not to give Tua the chance, notice at the end of the game and in OT, all we did was run.



In fact, in our four wins, Tua had 25, 26, 21 and 20 pass attempts. The way to win with Tua is to not let him pass. This is what it has come to.



After being hugely hyped and highly drafted (#2 overall), Mariota is now a backup making $8mm on a 1 year deal. There is no appreciable difference between him and Tua. You saw it with your own eyes, whether you want to admit it to yourself or not. You cannot pay $50 +mm a year to a QB with Tua's attributes, and ever expect to be good. That amount of salary takes too much away from the roster that a guy like Tua cannot come close to being able to make up. You want to pay a QB that kind of money, it better be someone like Josh Allen who single-handedly put 6 TDs on the board and carried the team to victory on his back. And even with his attributes, the salary has caught up to the team just like it has for KC and Mahomes. Tua is not close to either of those guys.



The combination of Tua and his salary is one of the top 3 biggest issues this team has. Tua and his salary take away much more than they giveth.



Ladies and gentleman, we handed a backup QB that kind of deal. That is what Tua is on his way to becoming. Same arc as Mariota. Highly drafted (#2) and massively hyped, bridge starter, and then backup. In the irony of ironies, Mariota lost his job to Tannehill, who in the annals of NFL history will actually be remembered as better than Tua. At least he will have won a playoff game and his division.



When the Dolphins part ways with Tua, it will be interesting if Tua's ego can handle being downgraded to not being the guy. At least with regard to Mariota, he seems to love the game enough to want to keep playing. From Tua's body language and comments, I am not even sure how much he cares. I wouldn't be surprised if he just retires, and cites health issues, and enjoys his life on the boat and golf course while spending all the money the team showed him.