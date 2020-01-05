The best 2 week stretch of Fins football i can remember...

LOL you forgot the Bills BLOWING it and losing today also, keeping their streak of not winning in the playoffs since 1995 alive!!! AFC East failure and we love it.



Tanny finally takes Brady down in the playoffs! Would have loved it in Miami uniform but he is obviously reborn in Tennessee with an actual good team/org., had a feeling that might happen getting out of the Dolphins system and tremendous bad luck franchise. Good for him I must say. He is a winner FINALLY. You could hear a pin drop in that stadium haha, so awesome. **** the cheaters and their fans. Get used to losing assholes as the Bills and Dolphins will be the top 2 teams in the AFC East for years to come, maybe as soon as next season but surely in 2 years and beyond.