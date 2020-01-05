 The best 2 week stretch of Fins football i can remember... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The best 2 week stretch of Fins football i can remember...

LOL you forgot the Bills BLOWING it and losing today also, keeping their streak of not winning in the playoffs since 1995 alive!!! AFC East failure and we love it.

Tanny finally takes Brady down in the playoffs! Would have loved it in Miami uniform but he is obviously reborn in Tennessee with an actual good team/org., had a feeling that might happen getting out of the Dolphins system and tremendous bad luck franchise. Good for him I must say. He is a winner FINALLY. You could hear a pin drop in that stadium haha, so awesome. **** the cheaters and their fans. Get used to losing assholes as the Bills and Dolphins will be the top 2 teams in the AFC East for years to come, maybe as soon as next season but surely in 2 years and beyond.
 
You are very welcome Titans and NFL.

With Miami beating that Pats last week, and letting Tannehill go to the Titans...Miami with the Assist, Your very welcome.

Starting next year, there will be another Sheriff in the AFC East, and it will not be the Bills.
 
tay0365 said:
You are very welcome Titans and NFL.

With Miami beating that Pats last week, and letting Tannehill go to the Titans...Miami with the Assist, Your very welcome.

Starting next year, there will be another Sheriff in the AFC East, and it will not be the Bills.
Click to expand...
love it!

new decade, new sheriff

no more cheating pricks getting BS calls and saves from the refs

the terrible reign is over!
 
