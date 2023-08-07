The best combined records to ever enter a superbowl ?

BlueFin
Seer of Visions
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 2, 2004
- Messages
- 22,566
- Reaction score
- 9,856
- Location
- Weeki Wachee, Florida
January 20th, 1985….the 16-2 AFC Champion Dolphins went into a near home field advantage Palo Alto, California for and against against the 17-1 San Francisco Forty-Niners with the GOAT (before Tom Brady) Joe Montana….
Best two records ever in a superbowl…Danny was game, but a bottom half of the league defense and running game could not keep up with the top 5 ever Niners!
