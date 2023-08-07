 The best combined records to ever enter a superbowl ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The best combined records to ever enter a superbowl ?

January 20th, 1985….the 16-2 AFC Champion Dolphins went into a near home field advantage Palo Alto, California for and against against the 17-1 San Francisco Forty-Niners with the GOAT (before Tom Brady) Joe Montana….

Best two records ever in a superbowl…Danny was game, but a bottom half of the league defense and running game could not keep up with the top 5 ever Niners!
 
