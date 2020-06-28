The BEST of Miami Dolphins Defensive Free-Agent Acquisitions from 2019!

Fin Fan in Cali
You mean the one in my profile pic(Of course, I wouldn't mind adding a certain DE from another Miami team in April of next year.)
This guy is a nice pick up as well, kind of under the radar.
Noooo personally I feel his weakness would show up more with being the lone mlb in a 4-3.You know, my 3 favorite under the radar signings were Grugier-Hill, Roberts and Fejedelem. We brought in 3 ST aces.
Also, don't be surprised if Grugier-Hill or Roberts take over Raekwon's spot at some point (despite me thinking highly of Raekwon, doesn't look like he fits our D too much. Needs to go to a traditional 4-3).
I really liked that pickup for Miami. I think he's a player whose best football is still to come.
Wonder if we will see more of this.. Mcgovern Signed with the Jets, so they will face off twice a year now
Bills edge defender Shaq Lawson apparently has a beef with Broncos center Connor McGovern. After Buffalo defeated Denver 20-3 in Week 12, the defensive end found the offensive lineman on the field and had some choice words for him.
Lawson seemed to indicate that McGovern had said he had never heard of the defender before the game. Lawson then had a two-sack performance against the Broncos’ offensive line.
“You remember my name, I got two sacks on [you],” Lawson said after the game. “I got two sacks on [you]. You remember me now. That’s all I wanted to say to him. No cap.”
The only problem with your plan is that Curtis Weaver will be more than a 4-5 sack guy.Good stuff. I like the Ogbah/Van Noy adds...neither have ever been big sacks numbers guys, but I think that's fine. I'd rather have 4-5 solid, disruptive DL guys with 5 sacks a year than one guy with 20 sacks and four other stiffs on the line.
Let’s see how the adjustment to NFL goes first. I hope he pushes to be in the rotation to get his share of plays.The only problem with your plan is that Curtis Weaver will be more than a 4-5 sack guy.
I saw him at Five Guys.The only problem with your plan is that Curtis Weaver will be more than a 4-5 sack guy.
We are going to play more 3-4 packages this year due to its natural versatility.