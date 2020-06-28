The BEST of Miami Dolphins Defensive Free-Agent Acquisitions from 2019!



Wonder if we will see more of this.. Mcgovern Signed with the Jets, so they will face off twice a year now





Bills edge defender Shaq Lawson apparently has a beef with Broncos center Connor McGovern. After Buffalo defeated Denver 20-3 in Week 12, the defensive end found the offensive lineman on the field and had some choice words for him.





Lawson seemed to indicate that McGovern had said he had never heard of the defender before the game. Lawson then had a two-sack performance against the Broncos’ offensive line.





“You remember my name, I got two sacks on [you],” Lawson said after the game. “I got two sacks on [you]. You remember me now. That’s all I wanted to say to him. No cap.”