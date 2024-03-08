The Bet, Part Deux

Don't worry, not an opinion piece from me. FA hits next week. Legal tampering period starts Monday, where news starts to leak and FA officially begins Wednesday at 4pm. Having said all of that, am curious what people think will happen. Here are some questions, there are probably more:



-Question, are they even cap compliant yet, or do they need to make more moves over the weekend (cuts, restructures) to have money to spend in FA? If so, what do you think happens?



-Things are not done yet. Do they pull a rabbit out of the hat and somehow retain Wilkins, Hunt, or Connor Williams? If so, who do you think is most likely to be here?



-If these guys go, to who, and for how much money? Do you think you will be upset or happy that the Dolphins walked given the deals these players got?



-Who do you think the Dolphins sign? Who will be the biggest dollar player?



-What signing would make you the happiest, and what would make you the most pissed?



-Will they concurrently announce an extension with Tua, or will that take more time?



-When all is said and done, after a few days of FA, when most of the big moves have happened, do you think you will be happy or upset about what the Dolphins have done? This is somewhat of an expectations question too. If one has lower expectations, it is easier for them to over-achieve at this point.