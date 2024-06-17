The Better QB Backup?

Charlie Rivers
Mike White or Skylar Thompson?
Well, judging by who McD had active, he thinks White.Mike White or Skylar Thompson?
IDK about "most teams". Playoff caliber teams would be a challenge.If Tua goes down and your goal is to still win games, White would be the better option due to experience alone. However, either way I think the team would struggle when playing most teams with either at qb.
White has starting experience and has been in the offense.If Tua went down for a short time or you just need a qb to finish the game, White or Thompson could do. But if it's a several game situation you might look at getting a qb with starting experience to come out of retirement. There are usually 2 or 3 that teams know they can call on short notice. Like the Browns did with Flacco last season.