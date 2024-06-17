 The Better QB Backup? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Better QB Backup?

Charlie Rivers said:
Mike White or Skylar Thompson?
Well, judging by who McD had active, he thinks White.

He also made a comment recently (in response to a PC question) that White was not only consistent, but also had a better overall command of the offense.

He also implied l, as I understood it, that while Thompson's highs were higher, his lows were also lower.
 
If Tua went down for a short time or you just need a qb to finish the game, White or Thompson could do. But if it's a several game situation you might look at getting a qb with starting experience to come out of retirement. There are usually 2 or 3 that teams know they can call on short notice. Like the Browns did with Flacco last season.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
If Tua goes down and your goal is to still win games, White would be the better option due to experience alone. However, either way I think the team would struggle when playing most teams with either at qb.
IDK about "most teams". Playoff caliber teams would be a challenge.

That being said, for a game or two, teams wouldn't have tendencies to gameplan for, and I have to think McD would call the games differently than he would with QB1.

Anything long term? Would be tough to hold the fort.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
White has starting experience and has been in the offense.

Expecting someone out of retirement to learn the system, and play behind a questionable and unfamiliar Oline?
 
