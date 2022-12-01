The Big Conundrum This Week

Chiefs @ Bengals this week



Do we want the Bengals to win? This is the more aggressive route, opening up the opportunity for Fins to take the top spot in the AFC with a first-round bye? (Chiefs would be 9-3)



Oooorrrr



Do we want the Chiefs to win? This is the safer option, opening up a nice cushion for a wildcard spot (Bengals would be 7-5)



Decisions. Decisions.