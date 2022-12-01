 The Big Conundrum This Week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Big Conundrum This Week

Chiefs @ Bengals this week

Do we want the Bengals to win? This is the more aggressive route, opening up the opportunity for Fins to take the top spot in the AFC with a first-round bye? (Chiefs would be 9-3)

Oooorrrr

Do we want the Chiefs to win? This is the safer option, opening up a nice cushion for a wildcard spot (Bengals would be 7-5)

Decisions. Decisions.
 
Bengals. I don't think we miss the wildcard no matter which team wins, and we have a much better chance in the post season with home field advantage.
 
Rooting for the Bengals

If we lose enough games to worry about limping into the playoffs as the 7th seed, it will feel like a punch in the seeds.
 
I think these decisions come down to whether we are playing for the division or wildcard. Right now I am shooting for the division but that could change quickly over the next few weeks.
 
Easy answer the Bungles still play the Browns, Bucs, Patriots, Bills, and Ravens. Go Bungles!
 
