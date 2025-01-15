 The bigger issue at Head Coach for The Dolphins..... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The bigger issue at Head Coach for The Dolphins.....

AZFINSFANFORLIFE

Oct 11, 2023
355
633
54
Scottsdale, AZ
I believe that the players don't have any respect for McDaniel and the Country Club atmosphere that he is running. For example, if a player is summoned up to Coach's office to be cut from the team, I could see the player throwing the play book at McDaniel and spitting on him without recourse. He is soft and may even take a slap or two from disgruntled players being disciplined or cut. I know that it sounds far-fetched however I definitely think that it is a distinct possibility. Would that EVER happen to Don Shula? Never, nor to the strict and strong coaches in the league past and present. McDaniel even talks soft, saying things like if a player continues to violate rules of the NFL, he probably doesn't want to stay on the Miami Dolphins. What the hell is that? That is so soft!! I don't know what else to say but as this post gains some traction I will have more input.
 
I'm going to guess it comes down, at the end of the day, to respect. If players respect a coach, they'd not do as you suggested. If they don't respect him, that will come out. Still, I'd think these players want to win, make big $$, and they don't want to put bad tape out there. I think if they don't respect McD, they believe he. can't bring them wins, $$, and opportunities to look great. How do these players feel? I don't know. I just sense a lack of comparable toughness (to other teams) and that comes from player selection as well. Why can Harbaugh get tough play from his guys, and McD can't? Harbaugh commands respect.
 
If a player is being cut and is wanting to be on a team, that would be the stupidest way to act. These coaches and GM's talk.

I get your point, we all see the mess, culture and softness of the team.
 
There are legit criticisms of McD to be made, in particular play calling and the fact that he chose to run a very loose ship.

I am not sure he can do much about either unless he were to give up play calling duties.

He can't suddenly turn into a hardass Tom Coughlin type but maybe he can hold the players a bit more accountable for their lack of professionalism, and poor effort.

Until we see the moves they make in FA and the Draft it is hard to predict next season but I think there is a path to a bounce back 11-6 type season, especially if they add a couple OL starters and a legit backup QB.
 
I think some guys were allowed to become entitled and spoiled under McD's hands off approach but I did not see too much evidence that players did not respect him.

I get that McD chose to be himself and his personality is not that of a throwback type but he should have started off running a tighter ship.You can always loosen up as you go but you can't go from nice guy to tough guy, they players will know it is not real.


I think in the end McD is best suited to be an OC not a HC.
 
I like McDaniel but I look at all of these other young coaches and they all seem to at least have some sort of edge to them (McDonald, McVay, Ryans)

I just don't see it with him. Everything is fine when the Dolphins are winning but the "adversity is opportunity" line fell short after Year 2 and now it seems we have nothing when things are not going well, it's been a disappointment.
 
I’m sure they want to get thrown in jail for assault. Bad enough getting cut, but worse getting blackballed from the NFL because your a child.
 
So if you give players a country club atmosphere they are gonna fight you over that? Probably more likely a head coach being a hard ass dictator would get his clock cleaned. Both are highly unlikely in the NFL but if it did it would be the hard ass coach that would get into a physical altercation.
 
AZFINSFANFORLIFE said:
Lol not enough topics on this already?
 
