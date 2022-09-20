 The Biggest Miami vs Buffalo game since the 1993 AFC Championship Game? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Biggest Miami vs Buffalo game since the 1993 AFC Championship Game?

I think so…this is Miami’s chance to make a statement and prove they are worthy to be considered contenders. That game was in Miami too with a Super Bowl trip the reward for victory.

Buffalo was just too strong in that era and proceeded to their 3rd straight Super Bowl appearance 29-10.

Will we see the same result? Or has this team turned a corner against the Ravens?

Check your pulse…it’s gonna be interesting!
 
McDaniel keeps preaching to Tua about confidence. I saw a whole team last night that oozed confidence. I hope Miami comes out at home with swag and bad intentions - I'm sure the Bills will. We need to one-up their intensity and, of course, have master game plans to attack their offense and defense. I'm hoping our guys take another step and pick up on the second-half momentum from last week.
 
Only one way to deal with a bully, punch them square in the jaw early and often.
When JA17 leaves the pocket he must think twice about doing it again. Absolute necessity to rattle him and his MVP campaign.
 
Dolphins can’t be afraid to be great. This is an amazing opportunity to go out and show the NFL world we have arrived.

McD shouldn’t have to say anything to get this team fired up and completely dailed in to play this team.
 
BlueFin said:
I think so…this is Miami’s chance to make a statement and prove they are worthy to be considered contenders. That game was in Miami too with a Super Bowl trip the reward for victory.

Buffalo was just too strong in that era and proceeded to their 3rd straight Super Bowl appearance 29-10.

Will we see the same result? Or has this team turned a corner against the Ravens?

Check your pulse…it’s gonna be interesting!
Hard so say any of them are that important this early in the season...but this is certainly David vs Goliath. The Bills are legit.

A win would put us in a very good position considering the early schedule, and a loss wouldn't be a season killer, unlike many of our matches with them in recent years.
 
dolfan_md said:
McDaniel keeps preaching to Tua about confidence. I saw a whole team last night that oozed confidence. I hope Miami comes out at home with swag and bad intentions - I'm sure the Bills will. We need to one-up their intensity and, of course, have master game plans to attack their offense and defense. I'm hoping our guys take another step and pick up on the second-half momentum from last week.
Well said! It can’t be discounted how wisely McDaniel has handled Tua and resurrected his confidence!

This is something Flo never learned and something I remember Shula talking about…how each player was an individual and had to be coached and handled differently!
 
PhinFan1968 said:
Hard so say any of them are that important this early in the season...but this is certainly David vs Goliath. The Bills are legit.

A win would put us in a very good position considering the early schedule, and a loss wouldn't be a season killer, unlike many of our matches with them in recent years.
Easy for me…this is the first time I feel this team is legit since the 90’s…and if I’m being honest….the 1993 AFC Championship game!

The interesting thing is Buffalo is clearly legit again as well and by all accounts on a Super Bowl path!

It would be so sweet to make a statement!
 
dcm said:
Only one way to deal with a bully, punch them square in the jaw early and often.
When JA17 leaves the pocket he must think twice about doing it again. Absolute necessity to rattle him and his MVP campaign.
With LBs like J.Baker who’s rather play touch that’s going to be hard to do.

I’ll say that’s one of the things with modern day NFL. These LBs make Qbs feel superior outside of the pocket.

The days I’d R.Lewis where Qbs wouldn’t dare to try and run are long gone.
 
For us no it would of been 2 years ago with the playoffs on the line. And our defense looked about as good as it did last week. For them it’s just another game.
 
The Bills will have a short week heading into South Beach. It looks like they sustained some tough injuries last night on defense - not wishing injury on anyone - just acknowledging what happened. Perhaps there will be opportunity against their secondary?
 
BlueFin said:
Easy for me…this is the first time I feel this team is legit since the 90’s…and if I’m being honest….the 1993 AFC Championship game!
They certainly look different from our last few decades. Early returns on McD (and staff) are very promising IMO, and that's the biggest impact from what I see. Buffalo's D line will be a big test for this OL...are they really improved or did they just have it easier the first few weeks? As per the usual, the trenches will make this game for whoever wins...and Buffalo has a big advantage. They were destroying the Titans' line last night. Tenn couldn't run or throw with any kind of relative success or comfort.

I believe the schedule makers hooked us up...Miami needs this game, win or lose, to gauge where they are. We need to strongly take advantage of the home field with a few long, sustained drives, with the running game involved. The Bills offense will get theirs, I don't think anybody can shut them down. If we don't, it'll be a long day.
 
dolfan_md said:
The Bills will have a short week heading into South Beach. It looks like they sustained some tough injuries last night on defense - not wishing injury on anyone - just acknowledging what happened. Perhaps there will be opportunity against their secondary?
Yeah their one starting CB went to the hospital. I hate seeing anyone injured but it's all about game planning against their deficiencies which, they don't have many of. So, I hope he's ok but I also hope he was the plan to cover Hill...
 
We absolutely can Beat the Bills, no matter the record, Division games are always tough.

Go and check your History. Some really mediocre Dolphins teams have beat very good and in a case or 2 eventual Super Bowl champs.

This Team has a chance to be great this Season. You just have to believe we can do it.
LFG Miami 🐬🏈💪
 
Fin-Loco said:
Yeah their one starting CB went to the hospital. I hate seeing anyone injured but it's all about game planning against their deficiencies which, they don't have many of. So, I hope he's ok but I also hope he was the plan to cover Hill...
The Bigger injury to watch is Hyde.

Without Hyde the two rookie DBs can be exposed. With Hyde there is scheme to double both Waddle and Hill and make someone else beat them.

I fully expect 2 deep shell (maybe a lot of cover 4) and zones / man underneath. Only rushing 4.

Some reason I am expecting the KC and Rams gameplan on defense with Zero Blitzing
 
