The Biggest Miami vs Buffalo game since the 1993 AFC Championship Game?

BlueFin
Seer of Visions
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 2, 2004
- Messages
- 21,511
- Reaction score
- 7,979
- Location
- Weeki Wachee, Florida
I think so…this is Miami’s chance to make a statement and prove they are worthy to be considered contenders. That game was in Miami too with a Super Bowl trip the reward for victory.
Buffalo was just too strong in that era and proceeded to their 3rd straight Super Bowl appearance 29-10.
Will we see the same result? Or has this team turned a corner against the Ravens?
Check your pulse…it’s gonna be interesting!
Buffalo was just too strong in that era and proceeded to their 3rd straight Super Bowl appearance 29-10.
Will we see the same result? Or has this team turned a corner against the Ravens?
Check your pulse…it’s gonna be interesting!