The Biggest Miami vs Buffalo game since the 1993 AFC Championship Game?

BlueFin said: Easy for me…this is the first time I feel this team is legit since the 90’s…and if I’m being honest….the 1993 AFC Championship game! Click to expand...

They certainly look different from our last few decades. Early returns on McD (and staff) are very promising IMO, and that's the biggest impact from what I see. Buffalo's D line will be a big test for this OL...are they really improved or did they just have it easier the first few weeks? As per the usual, the trenches will make this game for whoever wins...and Buffalo has a big advantage. They were destroying the Titans' line last night. Tenn couldn't run or throw with any kind of relative success or comfort.I believe the schedule makers hooked us up...Miami needs this game, win or lose, to gauge where they are. We need to strongly take advantage of the home field with a few long, sustained drives, with the running game involved. The Bills offense will get theirs, I don't think anybody can shut them down. If we don't, it'll be a long day.