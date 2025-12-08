The biggest thing we haven’t begun celebrating yet from yesterday is…

DuderinoN703
We? What the **** we?
McDaniel won a challenge. 50 year extension!
The most successful coaches when it comes to challenging (a minimum of 10 challenges) calls are the New York Giants' head coach Brian Daboll (10 of 14), Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni (10 of 17), and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell (12 of 21).
On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is 11 of 38 (28.9%) on calls challenged. And Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is 2 of 7 (28.6%)
But nobody has been as consistently bad at challenging calls as McDaniel. Over his 54 games in Miami, he's 4 of 19 (21.1%).
He got screwed twice last week
Indeed. He is literally the worst coach in the NFL in challenges: