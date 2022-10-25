The biggest waste of money...

The Ogbah extension has been absolutely horrible thus far. Is he injured? The guy is invisible out there.



When can we get out of the horrible and huge contract Chris Grier just gave him? We won't be able to win a Superbowl if we keep signing mediocre talent to big extensions.



It has happened with Ogbah, Jesse Davis, Jakeem Grant, DeVante Parker, and pretty much everyone else not name Xavier Howard.



Our pass rush is non existent and I think he is partially to blame. I know that Byron Jones is injured, so we can't run the cover 0 but that shouldn't be the only reason we can get a sack. When we aren't playing cover 0 our pass rush seems like one of the worst in the league.