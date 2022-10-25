 The biggest waste of money... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The biggest waste of money...

BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,619
Reaction score
7,183
Location
Miami
The Ogbah extension has been absolutely horrible thus far. Is he injured? The guy is invisible out there.

When can we get out of the horrible and huge contract Chris Grier just gave him? We won't be able to win a Superbowl if we keep signing mediocre talent to big extensions.

It has happened with Ogbah, Jesse Davis, Jakeem Grant, DeVante Parker, and pretty much everyone else not name Xavier Howard.

Our pass rush is non existent and I think he is partially to blame. I know that Byron Jones is injured, so we can't run the cover 0 but that shouldn't be the only reason we can get a sack. When we aren't playing cover 0 our pass rush seems like one of the worst in the league.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
19,219
Reaction score
40,121
Location
Bahamas
BennySwella said:
The Ogbah extension has been absolutely horrible thus far. Is he injured? The guy is invisible out there.

When can we get out of the horrible and huge contract Chris Grier just gave him? We won't be able to win a Superbowl if we keep signing mediocre talent to big extensions.

It has happened with Ogbah, Jesse Davis, Jakeem Grant, DeVante Parker, and pretty much everyone else not name Xavier Howard.

Our pass rush is non existent and I think he is partially to blame. I know that Byron Jones is injured, so we can't run the cover 0 but that shouldn't be the only reason we can get a sack. When we aren't playing cover 0 our pass rush seems like one of the worst in the league.
Click to expand...
Do you research before you post?
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,318
Reaction score
19,518
He's a good player when healthy. With Ogbah out, not enough players have stepped up in the pass rush.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,619
Reaction score
7,183
Location
Miami
Is it not true? We are 22nd in sacks, but we have a top 10 player in pass rush win rate. But that is due to Wilkins who is a DT and shouldn't be our pass rush specialist. Anyone here think we have a great pass rushers?
 
Last edited:
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 22, 2008
Messages
1,576
Reaction score
1,355
Age
32
Location
Boston
BennySwella said:
Is it not true? We are 22nd in sacks, and and top 10 in pass rush win rate. But most of that win rate is due Wilkins who is a DT and shouldn't be our pass rush specialist. Anyone here think we have a great pass rushers?
Click to expand...

Phillips is improving each week. He's really starting to figure out his bend after beating the tackle. Felt he was getting too far up field early in the year.

Ogbah was slowed by injury. He's the last guy we have to worry about and still a good signing IMO.
 
srp1979

srp1979

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
896
Reaction score
1,552
Ogbah has been playing injured most of the season. Relax. In addition with Byron Jones out, we can't blitz as much. Blitzing helps everyone on the DL get more pressures, sacks, and hurries. Believe it or not, Byron Jones was a big part of this, as he is a good press coverage corner. We had a system last year that we are having challenges duplicating this year with all the injuries. Brandon Jones on IR won't be helping this storyline get better anytime soon...
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

Pirate Lacrosse King
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,488
Reaction score
1,704
  1. Hindsight is always 20/20
  2. We don't know yet if he will contribute more when he is healthy
  3. I really don't get the obsession with money. The cap is relatively soft now considering how quickly it rises.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,619
Reaction score
7,183
Location
Miami
laxcoach said:
  1. Hindsight is always 20/20
  2. We don't know yet if he will contribute more when he is healthy
  3. I really don't get the obsession with money. The cap is relatively soft now considering how quickly it rises.
Click to expand...

The obsession with money is that better players could have been or could be acquired with that salary cap allotment. I will agree that if he can return to the form of the last 2 years then the money wont be a complete waste but I dont believe he will. I think he took advantage of his contract year to get paid. Hopefully I am wrong.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
19,219
Reaction score
40,121
Location
Bahamas
laxcoach said:
  1. Hindsight is always 20/20
  2. We don't know yet if he will contribute more when he is healthy
  3. I really don't get the obsession with money. The cap is relatively soft now considering how quickly it rises.
Click to expand...
Too many act like it's their bank account.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
5,007
Reaction score
6,061
Age
41
Location
Tampa
Marino2.0 said:
Very frustrating the amount of cap room we’re dedicating to Ogbah, Byron Jones, Chase Edmonds, Ced Wilson, and Gesicki this season.
Click to expand...

Only one on that list that I would keep is Gesicki but coaches need to utilize him more
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
19,219
Reaction score
40,121
Location
Bahamas
BennySwella said:
The obsession with money is that better players could have been or could be acquired with that salary cap allotment. I will agree that if he can return to the form of the last 2 years then the money wont be a complete waste but I dont believe he will. I think he took advantage of his contract year to get paid. Hopefully I am wrong.
Click to expand...
Which players?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom