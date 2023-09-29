The Bills Are Overrated & They Will Be Exposed on Sunday.

McMikey Mike
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2023
- Messages
- 351
- Reaction score
- 1,153
- Location
- FLORIDA
No one in the media is overly enthusiastic about the Bills defense, nor should they be. And there is only one Bills player whose name they keep saying over and over again, Josh Allen. That meathead is not going to carry this team to a victory. He is overrated and his team is, too. He's not going to Superman his way to a win over the Dolphins' defense. And the Bills defense will be lucky to even slow down the Miami offense.
On paper, the Bills cannot beat the Fins, so... What? Me Worry?
On paper, the Bills cannot beat the Fins, so... What? Me Worry?