The Bills Are Overrated & They Will Be Exposed on Sunday.

No one in the media is overly enthusiastic about the Bills defense, nor should they be. And there is only one Bills player whose name they keep saying over and over again, Josh Allen. That meathead is not going to carry this team to a victory. He is overrated and his team is, too. He's not going to Superman his way to a win over the Dolphins' defense. And the Bills defense will be lucky to even slow down the Miami offense.

On paper, the Bills cannot beat the Fins, so... What? Me Worry?
 
The Bills defense is unfortunately designed to be a very good kryptonite to our superman offense.

The ability to lead the league in pressures with the lowest blitz rate is ridiculous. And being able to stay in the Nickle over 95% of the time... it's matching speed with speed.

Expect a dog fight, expect your typical division game in an away stadium.
 
I certainly wouldnt underestimate the Bills D, but I dont feel they match up well against us.

That D is designed to stop the pass. I can see them struggling against our rushing attack. They will need to cheat to stop it, which will open the passing lanes later in the game.

Gonna be an interesting game for sure.
 
That’s a huge stretch. The Bills D is not matching the speed we have on offense.

And yes, they lead the league in pressures. Unsurprisingly, it has come against some brutal offensive lines. The Jets line is brutally bad. The Raiders line is pretty atrocious. And the pressures that led to sacks against Howell were mainly due to Howell holding the ball too long.
 
Howell has taken about 19 sacks this year, so while the Bills performance was impressive, in context, they were just the next guy in line at the brothel.
 
It's not an ideal scenario from a situational standpoint. Road game after 3+ wins is normally a down scenario. We likely will have less energy than Buffalo, especially to open the game. That type of thing typically shows up in the trenches, especially the opponent defensive line our offensive line.

The good news is that the energy edge normally wears off. If you don't fall behind too much it can be overcome. And if you win a game like this in a down scenario it points to an extra special team.
 
I've seen a lot of praise of the Bills defense. Just saw graphic showing they're #1 in ooponent QBR, RZ TD % and a few other categories that the Dolphins offense is also #1 in.
 
Hamlin coming back worries me about the NFL's motivation to "influence" a Bills win if its close.
 
