The Bills have NEVER won a SB

raving
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 3, 2004
- Messages
- 2,588
- Reaction score
- 2,278
- Age
- 59
- Location
- in my house
We suck - but at least - the bills are 0-59 in SBs in the modern era!
I get what you’re saying. But I have to imagine getting as close as they have recently not even getting in the SB must be soul crushing. That makes me quite happy, at least this week.I’d rather be them with success to a degree when I was alive. Miami winning in 72-73 doesn’t help me as I was born in 1981.
Exactly Mr MVP*** can't get them over the hump.At least the Bills teams led by Jim Kelly were able to *reach* the Super Bowl, weren't they?
Nah, **** the Bills.I’d love to mirror their recent regular season dominance and playoff success, but once again we sit on the couch together eating chips watching the big boys play for the SB.