 The Bills have NEVER won a SB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Bills have NEVER won a SB

200.gif
 
DuderinoN703 said:
I’d rather be them with success to a degree when I was alive. Miami winning in 72-73 doesn’t help me as I was born in 1981.
Click to expand...
I get what you’re saying. But I have to imagine getting as close as they have recently not even getting in the SB must be soul crushing. That makes me quite happy, at least this week.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom