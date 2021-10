Does anyone really want to mortgage the future of the team and give Flo and Grier a new QB? Let’s say we trade for Watson before the deadline and win 5 or 6 meaningless games that probably buys Flo and Grier another season. I’d rather see them sink or swim with the mess they’ve made and let new decision makers make these calls. In fact in a very unpopular opinion to finheaven (this site LOVES trades) if I were Ross I wouldn’t let these guys do anything at the deadline. Why let them make any decisions on future assets with what they are showing?