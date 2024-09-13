Frisco Fin
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 1, 2007
- Messages
- 186
- Reaction score
- 484
If you showed me the box score this morning without watching the game I would be doing back flips thinking we handled these guys for once. 247 total yards for Buffalo. Josh Allen 13/19 for 139, two carries for 2 yards. Keon Coleman no catches. Cook 11 carries for 78 yds with 49 coming on one play. These are usual half time stats for Buffalo when they play us. Only the Fins can parlay these numbers into a 21 pt ass kicking.