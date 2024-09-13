 The Box Score | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Box Score

Frisco Fin

If you showed me the box score this morning without watching the game I would be doing back flips thinking we handled these guys for once. 247 total yards for Buffalo. Josh Allen 13/19 for 139, two carries for 2 yards. Keon Coleman no catches. Cook 11 carries for 78 yds with 49 coming on one play. These are usual half time stats for Buffalo when they play us. Only the Fins can parlay these numbers into a 21 pt ass kicking.
 
Time of possession all us too. Totally weird and awful but somehow typical dolphin night. This franchise needs a new direction
 
Im not looking forward to putting the After Action report together today. Its gonna be like the 2008 stock market crash with all the red we are gonna see.
 
One of our problems is that we have a coach who lives in his own head. He is constantly reacting to what he thinks the opposition will do, rather than attacking the opposition. And that’s just the beginning.

There is no explanation for that final possession of the first half. The play calling, clock management, and timeout usage was brutal. Deer-in-the headlights brutal. And yet this guy is in his third year as head coach and play caller.

Also, what happened to running up-tempo or no-huddle when trailing? Hell, even when not trailing?

This was easily McDaniel’s worst game as a head coach, well before the Tua concussion.
 
The box "score" typically shows the final score too.
 
We did not score enough. 10 points is unacceptable. And we had a pick 6, that is in the box score too.
 
One of our problems is that we have a coach who lives in his own head. He is constantly reacting to what he thinks the opposition will do, rather than attacking the opposition. And that’s just the beginning.

There is no explanation for that final possession of the first half. The play calling, clock management, and timeout usage was brutal. Deer-in-the headlights brutal. And yet this guy is in his third year as head coach and play caller.

Also, what happened to running up-tempo or no-huddle when trailing? Hell, even when not trailing?

I'm really disappointed with McDaniel. He's from the Shanahan tree but he's brought none of the physicality of the SF offense to Miami. His idea of physical is running Ingold up the middle on short yardage when everyone in the building knows it's coming.
 
Get used to scoring 10 points. Skylar is going to be QB1 for the foreseeable future. He lead 3 drives to a total of zero points after Tua got hurt inside the Bills red zone.
 
Lack of physicality is one thing, sure. I’m more concerned with his lack of feel for playcalling and game situations.

I’m starting to believe his persona is fraudulent. I mentioned last night that part of his legend is showing Tua every snap of his career, analyzing them, and making Tua see that he’s a good QB. We were all here for Tua’s snaps pre-McDaniel. He was CLEARLY at his best when he ran up-tempo, even no-huddle. Yet, McDaniel has obviously decided to take that out of our playbook.
 
Yea it’s cute and works when it’s a wrinkle. Not when it’s our only play
 
Against mostly back ups too. frankly, I wasn’t surprised in the least. I think he is terrible.
 
I do laugh when people mention that Skylar got us into the playoffs in 2022 by beating the Jets. He “led” the offense to three FGs in that game.
 
