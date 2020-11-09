The Boyz are Back in Town.

Welcome back to good football Miami Dolphins. It's been fun watching you go 10-7 over your last 17 games. The arrow is definitely pointing upwards.



As I was out today, I wore a Miami Dolphins Gaither around my face and neck as Covid protection. And everywhere I went people were calling out to me about the Dolphins. Seeing strangers stopping others just to talk Dolphins Football again is really cool. Last time that happened with any kind of regularity was when Marino was under center.



I even had some Mexican dude stop me, high fivin me like we were brothers from another!!! He could barely speak English, but the smile on both our faces said it all. Great times are ahead, fellow Dolfans and Finheaven Brothers. Cool things are on the Horizon.



We got a coach, we got the QB and they are hungry. Best I've felt in quite sometime. #LFGD!!!