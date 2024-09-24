The Buffalo Bills

We see the success of Bills and were reminded after tonight's game. But when seeing this game it just reminded me of why ross needs to make a change and while things seem far away. It just takes the right move when making a change even if it's been a long time of mediocrity for a team to become relevant. It's easy to forget this seeing the bills and josh allen. But I remember, we remember the long time of mediocrity the bills until 2018 and to now. But that's many years of Jim kelly retirement of bills mediocrity.



There was the brief stint with flutie but other than that, mediocrity for a long time. How or why did it happen? Well turns out in 2017 bills got a new gm after having a previous one for so long. They got mcdermott the coach early 2017 but later 2017 got brandon beane. The next year they go josh allen. Yes a great qb can change things, but they didn't stop there. Beane got a good o line built and d line and fixed things up from the trenches up to help a young qb in Allen. Remember even with a talented qb it's important to have talent and an o line around him. Just look at the colts with luck, they got him killed and ruined the young qbs career where he had to retire just 7 seasons in.



And Luck wasn't as big as allen. I mean what qb is? But he was not a small guy, he was a pretty big qb too. But before Beane it was Doug whaley they had the many years which they drafted ej emmanuel, Jp losman I think too and mediocrity. They make the change after so many years, they finally changed their fortune. Does it mean miami finds the right gm if they fire grier? No. But it also means they'll never get better if they don't take the chance. Ross needs to look for execs at good franchises and ones they have the good o lines like chiefs or bills. Will Ross wake up, idk. But it can change faster than you think, it's just when the owner finally wakes up to make that change. Here's to crossed fingers it happens